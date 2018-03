Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected President of South Africa hours after former president Jacob Zuma was forced to resign, Guardian reports.

Ramaphosa has been the leader of the African National Congress (ANC) since December, and became interim president upon Zuma’s resignation.

Ramaphosa won an election that was basically a formality, as the ANC already has majority seats in the South African Parliament.

Ramaphosa has been sworn-in in Cape Town.