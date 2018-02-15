Senate adjourns Plenary due to broken AC

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned Thursday’s plenary after a fire outbreak in a technical room sent smoke through the air conditioning system, Punch reports.

Senator Abdullahi Gobir had raised a point of order in the house lamenting the state of the air conditioning system.

The room was not conducive for members of the senate, he said.

It was learnt that a fire outbreak in Room SB 63 Technical Room at the White House, Senate Wing of the National Assembly was the reason for the smoke coming through the system.

Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, adjourned the plenary until Tuesday, requesting that repairs be carried out during the weekend.