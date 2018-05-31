2018 All Africa Business Leaders Awards Call for Nominations

Back for its 8th edition, the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) in partnership with CNBC Africa is set to honor both businesses and business leaders around Africa for the year 2018.

AABLA recognizes remarkable business leaders, who through strength, innovation and foresight induce positive changes in an evolving corporate Africa.

Per usual, AABLA will be honoring leaders in a series of regional award ceremonies in East, West and Southern Africa, before an All Afric grande finale in November.

The categories to be considered are:

Young Business Leader of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Business Women of the Year

Innovator of the Year (New Category)

Industrialist of the Year

Company of the Year (New Category)

Business Leader of the Year supported by Bosch

Philanthropist of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winners of the 2017 edition included remarkable minds like Sylvester Chauke, Yolisa Phahle, and Khalid Abdulla, with GTBank taking home the West African Company of the Year award.

Judges for the 2018 AABLA include Sam Bhembe, a non-executive Director of ABN Group; Peace Hyde, the Head of Digital Media and Partnership and the West African Correspondent and Forbes Africa; and Bitange Ndemo, Chairman of the Department of Business Administration and Professor in Entrepreneurship at the University of Nairobi.

You can visit the AABLA website for more details.