“In PDP we used to kill people” during Party Congresses – Orji Uzor Kalu | WATCH

Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu while speaking with journalists said people would die during the party congress in the People’s Democratic Paty (PDP).

Kalu said this while addressing journalists after the South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Abuja on Thursday. Kalu decamped to the APC in 2016 amidst legal battles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Kalu had served as the Abia State Governor between the years 1999 to 2007, under the PDP.

The disagreements in his current party are not a big deal, he said, and they will be resolved amicably.

He continued: “In PDP we used to kill people when they are doing this thing.”

