BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“In PDP we used to kill people” during Party Congresses – Orji Uzor Kalu | WATCH

01.06.2018 at By 1 Comment

"In PDP we used to kill people" - Orji Uzor Kalu talks Party Congress | BellaNaija

Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu while speaking with journalists said people would die during the party congress in the People’s Democratic Paty (PDP).

Kalu said this while addressing journalists after the South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Abuja on Thursday. Kalu decamped to the APC in 2016 amidst legal battles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Kalu had served as the Abia State Governor between the years 1999 to 2007, under the PDP.

The disagreements in his current party are not a big deal, he said, and they will be resolved amicably.

He continued: “In PDP we used to kill people when they are doing this thing.”

Watch him speak below:

1 Comments on “In PDP we used to kill people” during Party Congresses – Orji Uzor Kalu | WATCH
  • ND Babe June 1, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Nice one Orji. what’s your body count-# & names pls. Thanks for sharing.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija