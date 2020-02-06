Connect with us

What’s Happening with Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill?

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A Twitter fight, that’s what’s happening.

But, it started on Instagram, Nicki Minaj sharing photos of her ex Meek Mill on her stories, using a clown emoji in place of his face.

But Instagram wasn’t enough. Nicki then moved to Twitter, where she continued to write about Meek.

She accused him of beating his sister, spitting on her, and taping it. She also accused him of domestic abuse.

Meek, on his part, denied the abuse allegations, and brought Nicki’s brother’s rape conviction into the matter.

In a now-deleted tweet, Nicki touched on Meek’s point about her brother. She wrote:

Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.

