#LagosCityMarathon2021: Here’s How to Avoid the Closed Roads During the Marathon

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2021 officially began this morning, and as normal, many roads and major highways have been closed to motorists. However, alternatives have been provided; please see the list below:

Race/blocked routes:

Total closure of Third Mainland Bridge from 7.15 am to 2 pm.

Alaka Road Service lane will be closed from 5.45 am to 7.30 am.

National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45 am to 9 am.

From Anthony to Charly Boy Bus Stop to Oworonsoki will be closed from 7.15 am to 9 am.

From Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.30 am to 2 pm.

Alternate routes

All vehicles from Ikeja and environs headed to Victoria Island MUST go through Ikorodu Road.

All vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2, and environs going to Victoria Island MUST go through Apapa and Orile to link the Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

Residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere, and environs MUST avoid Masha Area and the National Stadium but can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, Eko Bridge then on to Victoria Island.

Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe, and environs can link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

Vehicles from Okota MUST go through Mile 2 to Orile, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

From Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island MUST go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

Vehicles coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki, and environs must use the Alternative Route to Victoria Island.

Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use the Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link to Osborne then to the Mainland.

