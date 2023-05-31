Connect with us

Experience the fusion of luxury skincare and wellness at the Adidas Wellness Fest by R&R Luxury in Lagos | June 10th

African skincare brand, R&R Luxury, and global sports brand, Adidas, have partnered to bring the Adidas Wellness Fest by R&R Luxury to Lagos this June. Taking place on Global Wellness Day (Saturday, 10th June 2023) at Tiffany Amber Gardens in Ikoyi, the home of the luxury Nigerian womenswear brand, Tiffany Amber, the event will bring women and men of all ages together to celebrate and prioritize their well-being. Tickets for the festival are now available online via the Nigerian-owned ticketing platform, tix.africa.

The Wellness Fest was founded by R&R Luxury founder, Valerie Obaze, in 2021 during the global pandemic. Due to the isolation caused by the pandemic, Valerie had the idea to bring women together to celebrate wellness as a group. In June of that year, on Global Wellness Day, R&R Luxury organized a private event in Accra, hosting 25 influencers for a yoga morning followed by brunch. The wellness day event has since grown into a twice-yearly festival and is now being brought to Lagos for the first time.

In collaboration with bCode, Nigeria’s official distributor of the Adidas brand, the Adidas Wellness Fest by R&R Luxury will focus on 360° wellness, covering the mind, body, and soul through a range of activities, workshops, and activations on the day. The festival will include:

  • Fitness sessions brought by their gym partner, Beyond Fitness Nigeria
    • Barre Pilates Session
    • Strength Training
    • Stretch & Mobility Session
    • Spinning Class
  • Mental health and nutrition session with leading weight loss expert and nutritionist, AskDamz
  • Delightful brunch served by the Tiffany Amber Café
  • Shopping experiences with discounts from R&R Luxury, Adidas and Tiffany Amber
  • Spa treatments available at the Tiffany Amber Spa
  • Goodie bags for all attendees

Event Details

Date: Saturday 10th June, 2023
Time: 8am-1pm
Location: Tiffany Amber Gardens, 15 Gerrard Road, Ikoyi
Cost: N75,000
Ticket link: https://tix.africa/discover/wellfestng

To learn more about Wellness Fest by R&R luxury, follow @wellnessfestaccra on Instagram.

About R&R Luxury

R&R Luxury is a sustainable beauty brand that creates products sharing Africa’s ancient beauty secrets with the rest of the world. Founded by Beauty Entrepreneur Valerie Obaze in 2010, just after the birth of her daughter, R&R was created to fulfill a mother’s need to provide the best natural ingredients for her newborn child’s skin. The brand offers luxury, 100% Natural Skincare, utilizing Africa’s ancient beauty secrets for ageless skin, at an affordable price.


