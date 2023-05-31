Capture Hearts and Win Big in the Camon Short Film Challenge

Get ready for the ultimate creative showdown! The launch of the CAMON 20 was just the beginning of an exhilarating journey packed with surprises beyond one’s wildest imagination. The much-awaited CAMON SHORT FILM Challenge is here! And now it is bigger and better than ever.

This year’s Challenge is unlike anything ever witnessed before. It’s an open playing field for anyone with a smartphone and a powerful imagination. The mission? To create a mind-blowing, heart-stirring, two-minute film that will leave the world in awe. Let creativity run wild: comedy, fiction, drama, or any genre you dare to conquer. The film must have a captivating closed-ended story with a distinct beginning, middle, and end.

The winners will walk away with prizes worth 10 million Naira in prize money and claim the latest TECNO phones, prestigious awards that will forever etch their names in history, as well as the ultimate crown: the coveted title of the TECNO CAMON short film champion for an entire year! Are you the chosen one? Are you up for a thrilling challenge? Could you be the next shining star of the CAMON short film universe? If the answer is yes, here’s how you can seize this great opportunity:

Step one: Create a short film that will leave hearts pounding and eyes brimming with emotion. Your film should be around 1 to 2 minutes in length.

Step two: Post your entry on social media using the hashtags #CAMONShow and #CAMON20ShortFilm. Let your film shine in the spotlight it deserves.

Step three: On Facebook, comment on the pinned post on TECNO Mobile’s Facebook page with your incredible creation. Remember to use the hashtags #CAMON20ShortFilm and #CAMONShow.

Step four: Instagram enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Share your film on your page, tagging it with the hashtags #CAMON20ShortFilm and #CAMONShow. Let your visual storytelling skills captivate the masses!

The stage is set; live your dreams and become a winner. For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

