Connect with us

Inspired Music Scoop

"Don’t allow it to limit your dreams or cap your potential" - Adekunle Gold shares his story as a Sickle Cell Warrior

Inspired

Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation announces the third cycle of Project 40at40, An IVF grant for 40 Couples

Inspired Music Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Officially Dr. Tiwa Savage as Singer Receives Honorary Degree from University of Kent

Career Inspired Movies & TV

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu Named Head of Nigerian Local Originals for Amazon Prime Video

Inspired

This Young African Gaming Star Now Has An International Platform From Which She Addresses Sexism & Racism In E-Sports

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 411

Inspired Movies & TV

HBO Max & Cartoon Network announce Animated Adaptation of Roye Okupe's "Iyanu: Child Of Wonder"

Career Inspired

Women In Africa announces laureates for the 2022 Young Leaders Programme - Oluwakemi Adetu, Folake Oni & Lydia Hlongwane

Inspired

With a $1.4bn Fortune, Rihanna is Now America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Woman

Inspired Music

Tiwa Savage to Receive Doctor of Music Honour from Alma Mater, University of Kent

Inspired

“Don’t allow it to limit your dreams or cap your potential” – Adekunle Gold shares his story as a Sickle Cell Warrior

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

In an emotional email to fans this morning, music star Adekunle Gold shared his story as a sickle cell warrior, how he was able to build resilience, and how he made up his mind to live his dreams no matter what.

He also encouraged other warriors: “the disease does not define you. Don’t allow it to limit your dreams or cap your potential.”

He wrote:

It feels liberating to finally be able to share this part of my life with you, to finally be able to speak my truth. When I talk about how I struggled to get to where I am today, I need you to know that my struggle was real.
I was born with sickle cell disease. It was life and death, it was physical, mental, financial, you name it and I went through it all. It was tough, painful and frustrating. I lived with a sickness no one around me understood, I lived with restrictions all my childhood.

I wasn’t able to join some of the most minor child play and liberating activities like going out in the rain. The times when I insisted and rebelled against my parents orders and went out in the rain, I would end up having a crisis.

The nights were painful and lonely, nights that no one could help me get through. It was just me, God and my mind. The pains and shivers were unbearable.

They always came in the night, when my family had no means to transport me to a hospital. We simply couldn’t afford the constant hospital bills so I had no choice but to endure the pain.

My mum wanted me to be well, she did her best. She took me to all the churches she could find, I’m grateful for her because she saw a future for me.
A future where no illness or sickness could hold me back from my purpose. From the life I was destined to live.

Sickle cell disease took away my freedom, my childhood. I lost friends, a lot of them. Some didn’t understand the restrictions and rules I had to live by, some just didn’t want to deal with my Illness or thought it was a nasty or contagious disease that they could catch. I was a burden for some. Living with sickle cell is far from living a normal life.

One of the most intense crisis I had was at the age of 20, I remember laying in my bed in the middle of the night asking for an end to it all. I begged God to take my life away because I couldn’t understand what I did to deserve the pain my body and mind was under. As usual with sickle crisis after some days, the pain subsided and God asked me; “That end you begged me for, do you still want it?” Of course I said no and that’s when everything changed for me. That’s when I realised that I had been given another opportunity to live my dreams and to show those that mocked me that sickle cell anemia was never going to end me, that it was never going to hold me back from my dreams and aspirations.

My body caves in once in a while, some symptoms come back but what this disease has taught me is resilience. Sickle cell anemia gave me hope, made me tough, gave me the discipline I needed to be who I am today, built my character. I mean I went through a whole 5 weeks of back to back performances and didn’t fall sick. Grace.

My mind and body were challenged and I’m stronger, more determined and ready to take on the world. I’m ready for Adekunle Gold Supremacy, I’m ready to live and enjoy the 5 Star life that I deserve, that my body toiled for.

I’m sharing my testimony with you because I hope that you can find strength in my truth. Some ailments hold us back but I’m thankful this hasn’t. I want to encourage you in whatever it is you’re going through, know that there is hope. You are strong and you must not give up. YOU CAN DO THIS!
Victory lies at the end for you just as it did for me.

If you know anyone going through any struggle, physical, health, mental. Be kind, show compassion. In fact be kind to everyone, you just never know what they’re dealing with privately. Be supportive, be gentle and love endlessly.

If you are a sickler, know that the disease does not define you. Don’t allow it to limit your dreams or cap your potential. Spread your wings and dream big! Hope to see you soaring the big skies.

All my love,

Tio Tequila

He also shares the story in his new song “5 Star.”

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being
css.php