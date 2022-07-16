Beauty
South Africa’s Lalela Mswane Has Been Crowned Miss Supranational 2022
Congratulations are in order for the next Miss Supranational!
Lalela Mswane, Miss Supranational South Africa, beat out 70 other contestants from around the world for the coveted title and crown on Friday night, which aired live at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland. She was crowned by the 2021 winner, Chanique Rabe, at the competition hosted by Martin Fitch.
The 2022 edition of the pageant marks the 13th anniversary of the competition.
Congratulations to our Miss Supranational 2022 @Lalela_lali 💃🔥👑
Once again history has been made 🇿🇦
We can’t contain our excitement! We are so proud of you @Lalela_lali . You’ve represented our nation in its fullness. 🤩#LalelaMswane #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/HbKQ4F73C9
— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 15, 2022
Lalela Mswane also made it to the pageant’s Top 3 at the 2021 Miss Universe, which took place on December 12.
During the pageant, Mswane was asked, “Why do people fear losing things that they do not even have?” to which she elegantly answered, “I think it stems from the fear of perfection, or pressures of the worlds and trying to seek for happiness that you don’t have.”
When @Lalela_lali speaks we listen 📣#LalelaMswane #LalelaForMissSupra #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/JOlXs30qOE
— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 15, 2022
She added, “People tend to suffer from feeling discontent with what they have, so I think that we need to change our mentality. Attitude with gratitude should be something that we instil every single day.”
The first runner-up was Miss Supranational Thailand, Praewwanich Ruangthong, with Miss Vietnam Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen as the second runner-up. Kenya’s Roleen Shareh and Mauritius’ Alexandrine Belle-Etoile made it to the top 12.
See how the queens who represented African countries showed up and out for the preliminary swimsuit competition and national costume.
Miss Cote D’Ivoire – Cadic N’guessan
Miss Nigeria – Adaeze Chineme
Miss Mauritius – Alexandrine Belle-Etoile
Miss Kenya – Roleen Shareh
Miss Ghana – Gifty Boakye
Miss Zimbabwe – Tatenda Kimberly
Miss Zambia – Savena Mushinge
Photo Credit: Wojtek Mosiołek, Seweryn Cieslik and Marcin Garas