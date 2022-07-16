Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

South Africa's Lalela Mswane Has Been Crowned Miss Supranational 2022

Beauty Scoop

Meet Adaeze Chineme, the Beauty Queen Representing Nigeria at Miss Supranational 2022 in Poland

Beauty Promotions

Here's all You Need to Know About the Makari Naturelle Multi-Action Extrême

Beauty

Lupita Nyong'o's Hair Defies Gravity at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show

Beauty Events Promotions

L'Oreal Professionnel Paris introduces a New Range of Hair Products for Kinky and Natural Hair

Beauty

WATCH: 5 Essential Eyeshadow Brushes for Beginners, According to Eni Popoola

Beauty BN TV

Trust Us, Whitney Madueke’s Beginner Friendly Makeup Tutorial is A Must Watch!

Beauty

DJ Zinhle Served a Stunning Bold Eye Look On The Latest Glamour SA Cover

Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

Beauty

The Real Reason Your Natural Hair Keeps Breaking, According to Seun Okimi

Beauty

South Africa’s Lalela Mswane Has Been Crowned Miss Supranational 2022

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for the next Miss Supranational!

Lalela Mswane, Miss Supranational South Africa, beat out 70 other contestants from around the world for the coveted title and crown on Friday night, which aired live at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland. She was crowned by the 2021 winner, Chanique Rabe, at the competition hosted by Martin Fitch.

The 2022 edition of the pageant marks the 13th anniversary of the competition.

Lalela Mswane also made it to the pageant’s Top 3 at the 2021 Miss Universe, which took place on December 12.

During the pageant, Mswane was asked, “Why do people fear losing things that they do not even have?” to which she elegantly answered, “I think it stems from the fear of perfection, or pressures of the worlds and trying to seek for happiness that you don’t have.”

She added, “People tend to suffer from feeling discontent with what they have, so I think that we need to change our mentality. Attitude with gratitude should be something that we instil every single day.”

The first runner-up was Miss Supranational Thailand, Praewwanich Ruangthong, with Miss Vietnam Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen as the second runner-up. Kenya’s Roleen Shareh and Mauritius’ Alexandrine Belle-Etoile made it to the top 12.

See how the queens who represented African countries showed up and out for the preliminary swimsuit competition and national costume.

Miss Cote D’Ivoire – Cadic N’guessan

Miss Nigeria – Adaeze Chineme

Miss Mauritius – Alexandrine Belle-Etoile

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @missmrufp

Miss Kenya – Roleen Shareh

 

Miss Ghana – Gifty Boakye

Miss Zimbabwe – Tatenda Kimberly

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tatenda Kimberly (@kimberlytatenda)

Miss Zambia – Savena Mushinge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Savena Mushinge (@savenamushinge)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Savena Mushinge (@savenamushinge)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Savena Mushinge (@savenamushinge)

Photo Credit: Wojtek Mosiołek, Seweryn Cieslik and Marcin Garas

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being
css.php