South Africa’s Lalela Mswane Has Been Crowned Miss Supranational 2022

Congratulations are in order for the next Miss Supranational!

Lalela Mswane, Miss Supranational South Africa, beat out 70 other contestants from around the world for the coveted title and crown on Friday night, which aired live at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland. She was crowned by the 2021 winner, Chanique Rabe, at the competition hosted by Martin Fitch.

The 2022 edition of the pageant marks the 13th anniversary of the competition.

Congratulations to our Miss Supranational 2022 @Lalela_lali 💃🔥👑 Once again history has been made 🇿🇦 We can’t contain our excitement! We are so proud of you @Lalela_lali . You’ve represented our nation in its fullness. 🤩#LalelaMswane #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/HbKQ4F73C9 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 15, 2022

Lalela Mswane also made it to the pageant’s Top 3 at the 2021 Miss Universe, which took place on December 12.

During the pageant, Mswane was asked, “Why do people fear losing things that they do not even have?” to which she elegantly answered, “I think it stems from the fear of perfection, or pressures of the worlds and trying to seek for happiness that you don’t have.”

She added, “People tend to suffer from feeling discontent with what they have, so I think that we need to change our mentality. Attitude with gratitude should be something that we instil every single day.”

The first runner-up was Miss Supranational Thailand, Praewwanich Ruangthong, with Miss Vietnam Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen as the second runner-up. Kenya’s Roleen Shareh and Mauritius’ Alexandrine Belle-Etoile made it to the top 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐿𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑙𝑎 𝘔𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘦🇿🇦 (@lalela_mswane)

See how the queens who represented African countries showed up and out for the preliminary swimsuit competition and national costume.

Miss Cote D’Ivoire – Cadic N’guessan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS SUPRANATIONAL CÔTE D’IVOIRE 2022 (@cadic.nguessan)

Miss Nigeria – Adaeze Chineme

Miss Mauritius – Alexandrine Belle-Etoile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandrine Belle-Etoile (@alex.belleetoile)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @missmrufp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandrine Belle-Etoile (@alex.belleetoile)

Miss Kenya – Roleen Shareh

Miss Ghana – Gifty Boakye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Supranational Ghana 2022 (@giftyb_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Supranational Ghana 2022 (@giftyb_)

Miss Zimbabwe – Tatenda Kimberly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatenda Kimberly (@kimberlytatenda)

Miss Zambia – Savena Mushinge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savena Mushinge (@savenamushinge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savena Mushinge (@savenamushinge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savena Mushinge (@savenamushinge)

Photo Credit: Wojtek Mosiołek, Seweryn Cieslik and Marcin Garas