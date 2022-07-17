Connect with us

Here’s How You Can Maintain Your Natural Hair’s Length, According to Seun Okimi

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hair length retention and protective styling go hand in hand. You can reduce breakage and damage to your hair by using protective styling. 

The question you are probably asking is — how long should I keep a protective hairstyle to retain length before taking it down? Or what treatments do I need while my hair is in braids? Beauty Youtuber Seun Okimi has answers to your questions.

WATCH

