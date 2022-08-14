Connect with us

A Detailed 4C Twist-Out Tutorial You Can’t Miss, Courtesy of Seun Okimi

Published

4 mins ago

 on

As regards protective styles for natural hair, twist-outs are a classic favourite, but perfecting the look is not easy. Not precisely a wash-and-go, the best twist-out takes time and patience, and how long your twist-out lasts depends on the time you put into the styling process. To make those twist-outs look good and last longer, we turn to beauty vlogger Seun Okimi.

She wrote on her channel:

In this video, I demonstrate how to do a twist-out on 4C natural hair. I also discuss how to maintain a twist out at night, how to maintain a twist out for a week, and twist out on 4C hair products.

I answer questions like How do you do a twist out on 4C hair? Do you have to retwist a twist out every night? How long do twist-outs last? How long should a twist out dry? How do you do a twist out with coarse hair? and many other questions.

I also show different twist-out hairstyles you can do throughout the week and different ways to style a twist-out on natural hair. This video covers: Twist Out 4C Hair. Twist out on natural hair medium length. Two strands twist natural hair 4C. Twist Out Hairstyles.

Watch

