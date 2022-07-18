Makari’s four Easy Steps to Treating Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is common and can be caused by a variety of factors, not just from pregnancy, as it is often associated. Hyperpigmentation occurs when there is overstimulation to the melanocyte (melanin-producing) cell, within this cell, the melanosomes produce excess pigment and then deposit the pigment into neighboring skin cells, and this results in dark brown patches of skin.

“It usually appears across the forehead, cheeks, and upper lip in a butterfly pattern, but can also appear in single spots or patches, we pride ourselves on being the melanin skin experts and we asked our in-house skin expert to give us 4 easy steps to treat and get rid of these skin concerns in four(4) easy steps.” – Makari

EXFOLIATE

It’s important to exfoliate the skin. It will breathe and break up the congested areas.

Let this be the first step-to-prep toward better skin.

Exfoliating Soap

TREAT

While treating and repairing the skin, it is important to rebuild the collagen and treat severely pigmented areas that will boost the skin’s overall radiance. This step also controls excess sebum production.

Clarifying Serum

PROTECT

Now it’s time to protect! This is a two-part step for the morning and night. Our day cream is a nourishing and brightening formula that not only hydrates and brightens, but also fades skin spots. Makari’s night cream will do the rest of the work overnight. It’s their miracle cream that regenerates skin cells and brightens the skin.

Day Face Cream

Night Face Cream

COMMIT

You need to seal the deal now because this final step is crucial to not reversing all previous steps. Makari’s skin experts cannot stress enough how important it is, no matter the weather, it is important to always wear sunscreen.

There are two sunscreens that protect and keep dark spots from returning.

Moisturizing Sunscreen

Facial Sunscreen

Sponsored Content