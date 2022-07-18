Connect with us

Beauty

Makari's four Easy Steps to Treating Hyperpigmentation

Beauty

Here's How You Can Maintain Your Natural Hair's Length, According to Seun Okimi

Beauty Scoop

South Africa's Lalela Mswane Has Been Crowned Miss Supranational 2022

Beauty Scoop

Meet Adaeze Chineme, the Beauty Queen Representing Nigeria at Miss Supranational 2022 in Poland

Beauty Promotions

Here's all You Need to Know About the Makari Naturelle Multi-Action Extrême

Beauty

Lupita Nyong'o's Hair Defies Gravity at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show

Beauty Events Promotions

L'Oreal Professionnel Paris introduces a New Range of Hair Products for Kinky and Natural Hair

Beauty

WATCH: 5 Essential Eyeshadow Brushes for Beginners, According to Eni Popoola

Beauty BN TV

Trust Us, Whitney Madueke’s Beginner Friendly Makeup Tutorial is A Must Watch!

Beauty

DJ Zinhle Served a Stunning Bold Eye Look On The Latest Glamour SA Cover

Beauty

Makari’s four Easy Steps to Treating Hyperpigmentation

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Hyperpigmentation is common and can be caused by a variety of factors, not just from pregnancy, as it is often associated. Hyperpigmentation occurs when there is overstimulation to the melanocyte (melanin-producing) cell, within this cell, the melanosomes produce excess pigment and then deposit the pigment into neighboring skin cells, and this results in dark brown patches of skin.

“It usually appears across the forehead, cheeks, and upper lip in a butterfly pattern, but can also appear in single spots or patches, we pride ourselves on being the melanin skin experts and we asked our in-house skin expert to give us 4 easy steps to treat and get rid of these skin concerns in four(4) easy steps.” – Makari

EXFOLIATE

It’s important to exfoliate the skin. It will breathe and break up the congested areas.

Let this be the first step-to-prep toward better skin.

Exfoliating Soap

 

TREAT

While treating and repairing the skin, it is important to rebuild the collagen and treat severely pigmented areas that will boost the skin’s overall radiance. This step also controls excess sebum production.

Clarifying Serum

 

PROTECT

Now it’s time to protect! This is a two-part step for the morning and night. Our day cream is a nourishing and brightening formula that not only hydrates and brightens, but also fades skin spots. Makari’s night cream will do the rest of the work overnight. It’s their miracle cream that regenerates skin cells and brightens the skin.

Day Face Cream

Night Face Cream

 

COMMIT

You need to seal the deal now because this final step is crucial to not reversing all previous steps. Makari’s skin experts cannot stress enough how important it is, no matter the weather, it is important to always wear sunscreen.

There are two sunscreens that protect and keep dark spots from returning.

Moisturizing Sunscreen

Facial Sunscreen

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Awom Kenneth: Here’s Why Your Best Bet into Tech is Talent Sourcing

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…
css.php