Meet Adaeze Chineme, the Beauty Queen Representing Nigeria at Miss Supranational 2022 in Poland

The 13th Miss Supranational pageant, Miss Supranational 2022, will be held on July 15, 2022, at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland. Beautiful delegates from all over the world will represent their countries and compete for the highly coveted crown.

The reigning queen, Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe of Namibia, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

MBGN Supranational 2021 Adaeze Chineme is representing Nigeria in the pageantry. In addition to Nigeria, 70 nations will participate in Miss Supranational 2022, including Canada, China, the United States, South Africa, Thailand, and others.

Here are some facts you should know about Adaeze

She’s 26

A chemical engineering graduate of the University of Port Harcourt

She’s a Child Rights Activist

She’s from Abia State but was born and raised in Lagos State

Crowned MBGN Supranational in 2021

Her hobbies are dancing, singing, and writing

Check out her journey so far!

See you later, Nigeria!

Touch down Poland

Official Headshot

Bonding time with other beauty queens

#BlackGirlMagic personified at the Miss Supranational preliminary

Adaeze in her evening gown for the second performance

at the Miss Supranational preliminary competition

To vote for Adaeze Chineme, simply follow the steps below to help us secure that spot.

Download the Miss Supranational app

Tap on the Vote button

button Scroll down to find Nigeria

Tap on the star icon to reveal the voting packages

to reveal the Choose a package

Fill in your details and make your purchase using your debit card (works best with a Master or Visa Card)

and make your (works best with a Master or Visa Card) You can send a DM to @misssupranational.ng if you encounter any challenges and for more inquiries.

We’re rooting for you Adaeze.