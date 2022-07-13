Connect with us

Meet Adaeze Chineme, the Beauty Queen Representing Nigeria at Miss Supranational 2022 in Poland

Here's all You Need to Know About the Makari Naturelle Multi-Action Extrême

Lupita Nyong'o's Hair Defies Gravity at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show

L'Oreal Professionnel Paris introduces a New Range of Hair Products for Kinky and Natural Hair

WATCH: 5 Essential Eyeshadow Brushes for Beginners, According to Eni Popoola

Trust Us, Whitney Madueke’s Beginner Friendly Makeup Tutorial is A Must Watch!

DJ Zinhle Served a Stunning Bold Eye Look On The Latest Glamour SA Cover

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

The Real Reason Your Natural Hair Keeps Breaking, According to Seun Okimi

How the stars of "Glamour Girls" strutted the red carpet at the Abuja premiere

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Adaeze Chineme Miss Supranational Nigeria

The 13th Miss Supranational pageant, Miss Supranational 2022, will be held on July 15, 2022, at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland. Beautiful delegates from all over the world will represent their countries and compete for the highly coveted crown.

The reigning queen, Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe of Namibia, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

MBGN Supranational 2021 Adaeze Chineme is representing Nigeria in the pageantry. In addition to Nigeria, 70 nations will participate in Miss Supranational 2022, including Canada, China, the United States, South Africa, Thailand, and others.

Here are some facts you should know about Adaeze

  • She’s 26
  • A chemical engineering graduate of the University of Port Harcourt
  • She’s a Child Rights Activist
  • She’s from Abia State but was born and raised in Lagos State
  • Crowned MBGN Supranational in 2021
  • Her hobbies are dancing, singing, and writing

Check out her journey so far!

See you later, Nigeria!

 

A post shared by ADAEZE CHINEME (@adaezechineme)

Touch down Poland

 

A post shared by ADAEZE CHINEME (@adaezechineme)

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

Official Headshot

Bonding time with other beauty queens

 

A post shared by ADAEZE CHINEME (@adaezechineme)

#BlackGirlMagic personified at the Miss Supranational preliminary

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

Adaeze in her evening gown for the second performance
at the Miss Supranational preliminary competition 

 

A post shared by Mbgnsilverbird (@mbgn_silverbird)

To vote for Adaeze Chineme, simply follow the steps below to help us secure that spot.

  • Download the Miss Supranational app
  • Tap on the Vote button
  • Scroll down to find Nigeria
  • Tap on the star icon to reveal the voting packages
  • Choose a package
  • Fill in your details and make your purchase using your debit card (works best with a Master or Visa Card)
  • You can send a DM to @misssupranational.ng if you encounter any challenges and for more inquiries.

We’re rooting for you Adaeze.

