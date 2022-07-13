Beauty
Meet Adaeze Chineme, the Beauty Queen Representing Nigeria at Miss Supranational 2022 in Poland
The 13th Miss Supranational pageant, Miss Supranational 2022, will be held on July 15, 2022, at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland. Beautiful delegates from all over the world will represent their countries and compete for the highly coveted crown.
MBGN Supranational 2021 Adaeze Chineme is representing Nigeria in the pageantry. In addition to Nigeria, 70 nations will participate in Miss Supranational 2022, including Canada, China, the United States, South Africa, Thailand, and others.
Here are some facts you should know about Adaeze
- She’s 26
- A chemical engineering graduate of the University of Port Harcourt
- She’s a Child Rights Activist
- She’s from Abia State but was born and raised in Lagos State
- Crowned MBGN Supranational in 2021
- Her hobbies are dancing, singing, and writing
Check out her journey so far!
See you later, Nigeria!
Touch down Poland
Official Headshot
Bonding time with other beauty queens
#BlackGirlMagic personified at the Miss Supranational preliminary
Adaeze in her evening gown for the second performance
at the Miss Supranational preliminary competition
To vote for Adaeze Chineme, simply follow the steps below to help us secure that spot.
- Download the Miss Supranational app
- Tap on the Vote button
- Scroll down to find Nigeria
- Tap on the star icon to reveal the voting packages
- Choose a package
- Fill in your details and make your purchase using your debit card (works best with a Master or Visa Card)
- You can send a DM to @misssupranational.ng if you encounter any challenges and for more inquiries.
We’re rooting for you Adaeze.