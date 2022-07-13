A “Lekki Wives” Reunion Is Coming!

A “Lekki Wives” reunion is currently in the works, according to Blessing Egbe, the drama series’ writer, producer and director.

”Lekki Wives” evolved around the lifestyle and concerns of many women on the Island area of Lagos, Lekki.

Ten years after the debut of the three seasoned drama series, Blessing took to her Instagram page to announce the reunion of the cast.

Blessing Egbe who recently got invited to join the Directors category of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wrote “#LekkiWivestheReunion is coming” on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of the cast.

The show which starred Katherine Obiang, Joselyn Dumas, Kiki Omeili, Keira Hewatch-Peace, Adaora Ukoh and Chinonso Young was definitely a must-watch and binge worthy.

The filmmaker’s post hinted that the expected sequel is in development, though a production schedule has not yet been confirmed.