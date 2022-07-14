Connect with us

Korty EO Gets Candid About Life & Her Career in the Latest Issue of Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

10 Things Quavo Can’t Live Without

Sing Along with Ne-Yo in this Episode of Elle's Song Association

Kanayo O. Kanayo Speaks Unapologetically about Politics in Nigeria, Religion & His Roles in Nollywood in this Interview #WithChude

Bukie & Tolani Show their Culinary Skills in the First Episode of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover"

Watch the Season Finale of "Menisms"

Rema Gives a Peek Into His Life as a Global Star in this interview with Korty EO

Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon & Desmond Elliot discuss Olu Jacobs' influence in Nollywood

2023 Elections: Funke Akindele Bello confirms She’s PDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate

Joeboy delivers an outstanding COLORS performance of his new single "Spiritual Gbedu" | Watch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju popularly known as Korty EO had an interesting interview with Accelerate TV. Korty is a Nigerian filmmaker, graphic designer, model, and artist.

The Ibadan native is popularly known for the entertaining YouTube videos she makes with celebrities and other people with a story to tell and according to her, she leaves no room for error when creating.

The 24-year-old talks about her personal life and the impact she intends to make in film-making as well as the effect she would like her stories to have on people.

When asked about the feelings she hopes to spread from her videos she says “I guess the primary thing would be like peace, but I also can’t dictate that, cos you can watch – some people say that they watch my videos they felt calm – they felt all in one video. So like, I want you to feel as much emotions as you can all in a positive way.”

Korty also spoke enthusiastically on the growth metrics she hopes to see on her YouTube channel. Without a doubt, Flow is definitely a promising channel on Youtube with 182k subscribers, this podcast is set to make a positive difference.

Watch the video below:

