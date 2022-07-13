Issa Rae, Barack Obama, “Bob Hearts Abishola” – See Which Of Your Fave Shows & Stars Scored an Emmy Nomination

Several of your favorite actors, shows, films, comedians, and producers have been nominated for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards.

The HBO TV show “Succession” received the most nominations, with 25 – including one for outstanding drama. This was followed by “Ted Lasso,” which received 20 nominations and “The White Lotus,” which received 20 nominations.

For their outstanding performance in selected TV shows or films, celebrities such as Chadwick Boseman, Issa Rae, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Barack Obama have all scored nominations in various categories.

The South Korean series on Netflix, “Squid Game” got 14 nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

Lizzo‘s reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” has been nominated for six awards, which brings her one step closer to becoming an EGOT.

See who and what show made the list below:

Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows Outstanding Drama Series Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, MAID

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Television Movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Variety Talk Series The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Outstanding Variety Sketch Series A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Variety Special (Live) The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Outstanding Competition Program The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Vice

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Hiro Murai, Atlanta, “New Jazz”

Bill Hader, Barry, “710N”

Lucia Aniello, Hacks, “There Will Be Blood”

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B”

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime”

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Jason Bateman, Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go”

Ben Stiller, Severance, “The We We Are”

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light”

Mark Mylod, Succession, “All The Bells Say”

Cathy Yan, Succession, “The Disruption”

Lorene Scafaria, Succession, “Too Much Birthday”

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, “Pilot” Outstanding Directing for a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Danny Strong, Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Michael Showalter, The Dropout, “Green Juice”

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout, “Iron Sisters”

John Wells, MAID, “Sky Blue”

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven, “Wheel Of Fire”

Mike White, The White Lotus Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Union Busting”

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Episode 1252”

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper and Guest Beanie Feldstein

Don Roy King and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, Host: Billie Eilish

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special



Paul Dugdale, Adele: One Night Only

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Hamish Hamilton, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent