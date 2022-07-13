Movies & TV
Issa Rae, Barack Obama, “Bob Hearts Abishola” – See Which Of Your Fave Shows & Stars Scored an Emmy Nomination
Several of your favorite actors, shows, films, comedians, and producers have been nominated for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards.
The HBO TV show “Succession” received the most nominations, with 25 – including one for outstanding drama. This was followed by “Ted Lasso,” which received 20 nominations and “The White Lotus,” which received 20 nominations.
For their outstanding performance in selected TV shows or films, celebrities such as Chadwick Boseman, Issa Rae, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Barack Obama have all scored nominations in various categories.
The South Korean series on Netflix, “Squid Game” got 14 nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.
Lizzo‘s reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” has been nominated for six awards, which brings her one step closer to becoming an EGOT.
See who and what show made the list below:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, MAID
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Vice
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Hiro Murai, Atlanta, “New Jazz”
Bill Hader, Barry, “710N”
Lucia Aniello, Hacks, “There Will Be Blood”
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B”
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime”
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go”
Ben Stiller, Severance, “The We We Are”
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light”
Mark Mylod, Succession, “All The Bells Say”
Cathy Yan, Succession, “The Disruption”
Lorene Scafaria, Succession, “Too Much Birthday”
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, “Pilot”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Danny Strong, Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”
Michael Showalter, The Dropout, “Green Juice”
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout, “Iron Sisters”
John Wells, MAID, “Sky Blue”
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven, “Wheel Of Fire”
Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Union Busting”
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Episode 1252”
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper and Guest Beanie Feldstein
Don Roy King and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, Host: Billie Eilish
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Paul Dugdale, Adele: One Night Only
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Hamish Hamilton, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, “Pilot”
Duffy Boudreau, Barry, “710N”
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, “Starting now”
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks, “The One, The Only”
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral”
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows, “The Casino”
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows, “The Wellness Center”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, “Plan and Execution”
Chris Mundy, Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go”
Dan Erickson, Severance, “The We We Are”
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, “One Lucky Day”
Jesse Armstrong, Succession, “All The Bells Say”
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, “F Sharp”
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, “Pilot”