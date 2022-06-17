Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Thando Thabethe & Bonang Matheba's Ravishing Ensembles At Miss South Africa 2022

Music Scoop Style

A Closer Look at Beyoncé's Jaw-Dropping Look & Upcoming "Renaissance" Album in British Vogue's July Issue

Style

Must See: It Was a Vintage Affair at Last Night's #BBNaija Reunion Show

Style

South Sudanese Model Aweng Chuol is Breathtaking in Mugler's SS22 Visual Campaign

Style

See How #BellaStylistas Are Popping In Orange This Week On Issue 195!

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Uzo Aduba's Fashion Game has been Hitting All the Marks

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Updated WorkWear: Issue 128

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#BBNaija Reunion: Wedding Guest Inspiration from the 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates

Style

Ghanaian Pop Star Bree Runway shines on Dazed Magazine’s Summer’22 Cover!

Style

The Guide you Need for a Dapper Week in Style, Courtesy of Gabriel Akinosho

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Thando Thabethe & Bonang Matheba’s Ravishing Ensembles At Miss South Africa 2022

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For the official celebration of this year’s Miss South Africa, Bonang Matheba and Thando Thabethe showed up in jaw-dropping appearances that snagged our attention and we can’t help but bookmark and review these exciting looks.

Miss South Africa is a national beauty pageant that selects South African representatives to compete in two of the big four international beauty pageants, Miss World and Miss Universe, and also chooses another representative to participate in the international pageant, Miss Supranational.

Being the ever-stylish Media It-Girl that she is, Bonang showed up in an eye-catching Rich Mnisi dress displaying a visually appealing fusion of black and white with a dramatic cut-out and unmissable white thigh-boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Rocking long centre-parted wavy hair and dreamy nude makeup, she finishes her ensemble with minimalistic jewellery and chic white nails to match her already tasteful outfit.

Super stylish media baddie and DJ Thando Thabethe made a surreal appearance in a pastel number with tulle embroidery by Luxury By Design Sandton. With a dark ponytail snatched to perfection, she opted for encrusted earrings, see-through slip-on heels and soft glam for her makeup look.

Credits

Bonang Matheba

Dress: @rich_mnisi

Hair: @hlayisani.cm

Makeup: @celestemakeup

Thando Thabethe

Dress: @luxurybydesignsandton

Photography: lakhe_91photography

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?

Comet Nwosu: How To Know You’re Mentally Inhibited

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle June Edition Is…
css.php