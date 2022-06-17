BN Style Spotlight: Thando Thabethe & Bonang Matheba’s Ravishing Ensembles At Miss South Africa 2022

For the official celebration of this year’s Miss South Africa, Bonang Matheba and Thando Thabethe showed up in jaw-dropping appearances that snagged our attention and we can’t help but bookmark and review these exciting looks.

Miss South Africa is a national beauty pageant that selects South African representatives to compete in two of the big four international beauty pageants, Miss World and Miss Universe, and also chooses another representative to participate in the international pageant, Miss Supranational.

Being the ever-stylish Media It-Girl that she is, Bonang showed up in an eye-catching Rich Mnisi dress displaying a visually appealing fusion of black and white with a dramatic cut-out and unmissable white thigh-boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Rocking long centre-parted wavy hair and dreamy nude makeup, she finishes her ensemble with minimalistic jewellery and chic white nails to match her already tasteful outfit.

Super stylish media baddie and DJ Thando Thabethe made a surreal appearance in a pastel number with tulle embroidery by Luxury By Design Sandton. With a dark ponytail snatched to perfection, she opted for encrusted earrings, see-through slip-on heels and soft glam for her makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

Credits

Bonang Matheba

Dress: @rich_mnisi

Hair: @hlayisani.cm

Makeup: @celestemakeup

Thando Thabethe

Dress: @luxurybydesignsandton

Photography: lakhe_91photography

