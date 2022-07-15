14 IVFs & Multiple Miscarriages Later, Raisa Hadiza & Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala Are Parents to Twins



Hadiza Raisa and Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala have welcomed twins, and from the pink and blue emoji hearts used, it seems it’s a boy and a girl.

Raisa, who is the daughter of well-known businessman Chief Razaq Okoya, and Olamijuwonlo, who is the son of former Oyo state governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, took to Instagram to share the powerful testimony of how they welcomed their bundle of joy, safe and sound, after 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, including 24 week old boy/girl twins and 17 week old identical triplet girls.