Music

Mr Eazi’s “Love Me Now” Encourages Us to Love Without Delay

Mr Eazi’s “Love Me Now” captures the essence of love, vulnerability, and seizing the moment, offering a soulful reflection on relationships and personal growth.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After a quiet spell, Mr Eazi returns with “Love Me Now,” his first solo release of 2025. Produced by P.Priime, the track leans into a more reflective side of the artist, exploring the fragile emotions that surface when love is recognised a little too late.

Rooted in Afrobeats with flourishes of soul, “Love Me Now” finds Mr Eazi navigating regret, longing, and the balance of vulnerability. His mellow vocal delivery floats over warm synths and steady percussion, while his use of Ghanaian Pidgin and Nigerian melodies grounds the song in the Banku sound that made him a unique voice in the first place.

The newly released lyric video keeps things simple, letting the words and emotion lead. With clean visuals and no distractions, it offers a quiet space for listeners to sit with the message: love deserves presence — not just memory.

Watch the lyric video below and follow along.

