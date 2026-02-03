Ademola Lookman Completes Historic €40 Million Move to Atlético Madrid

The January transfer window has certainly saved its biggest headline for last. After weeks of speculation, Nigeria’s very own Ademola Lookman has officially moved from Atalanta to the Spanish giants, Atlético Madrid. The 28-year-old forward has penned a long-term deal that will keep him at the Metropolitano until June 2030, marking a massive new chapter in what has already been an incredible career journey.

The move is as historic as it is exciting. Atlético secured the Super Eagles star with a fixed fee of €35 million, plus an additional €5 million in performance-related add-ons. This €40 million total package officially makes “Mola” the second-most expensive Nigerian footballer of all time, trailing only Victor Osimhen.

This big-money move comes perfectly timed, following Lookman’s absolute masterclass at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. He was the undisputed heartbeat of the Super Eagles’ attack, leading the entire tournament with 7 goal involvements—netting 3 goals and providing 4 assists in just 5 matches. From his clinical finish against Tunisia to his “Man of the Match” display against Mozambique, Lookman’s brilliance was the talk of the continent.

As he prepares to work under Diego Simeone, Lookman shared a touching farewell to the Atalanta faithful, reflecting on the history they made together—including that unforgettable Europa League final hat-trick. He now becomes the first Nigerian player to feature for the Atlético Madrid first team.