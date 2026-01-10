Super Eagles Fly Past Algeria with 2–0 Win to Reach AFCON 2025 Semi-Finals

Nigeria are through to the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a confident 2–0 win over Algeria, booking their place among the last four and setting up a highly anticipated clash with hosts Morocco.

The Super Eagles took control of the quarter-final after the break, with Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams finding the goals that separated the sides. After a goalless first half, Nigeria returned with more intent, and it paid off almost immediately. Two minutes into the second half, Osimhen met a long cross from Bruno Onyemaechi and guided the ball home to give Nigeria the lead.

Ten minutes later, the striker turned provider. Osimhen picked out Akor Adams inside the box, and the forward kept his composure to round goalkeeper Luca Zidane before finishing into an empty net. It was a move that summed up Nigeria’s second-half control and efficiency.

Algeria struggled to gain a foothold in the game, particularly in midfield, where possession was repeatedly lost under pressure. Riyad Mahrez was largely kept quiet, while frustration crept into Algeria’s play, reflected in a series of bookings as Nigeria continued to dictate proceedings. Despite creating several chances in the first half, the Super Eagles were unable to extend their lead further, with Adams missing a late opportunity that could have made the scoreline more decisive.

The match ended after a lengthy period of stoppage time, with Nigeria seeing out the contest comfortably and denying Algeria a single clear scoring chance. The result marks another quarter-final exit for the former champions, while Nigeria move one step closer to a first AFCON title since 2013.

The Super Eagles will now face Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 14 January.