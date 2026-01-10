Akor Adams’ Patrice Lumumba Celebration Has Everyone Talking After Nigeria’s Win

Connect with us

Akor Adams scored in the AFCON quarter-final win over Algeria and celebrated with a raised-arm pose linked to Patrice Lumumba.
When the final whistle blew in Marrakesh today, the scoreboard confirmed a 2–0 victory for Nigeria over Algeria, but a specific moment following the second goal has become a significant point of discussion.

After finding the back of the net in the 57th minute, Super Eagles striker Akor Adams celebrated by striking a distinct, motionless pose with one arm raised. According to the Soar Super Eagles team on X (formerly Twitter), the gesture was “A tribute to Patrice Lumumba, Class from Akor Adams.”

The pose is a direct reference to Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, a DR Congo superfan popularly known as “Lumumba.” Throughout the tournament, Mboladinga has been a fixture in the stands, standing perfectly still for the duration of matches to mirror the monument of Congolese independence hero and first Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba.

The gesture follows a series of events involving the pose during the tournament. Following Algeria’s Round of 16 victory over DR Congo, Algerian forward Mohamed Amoura was seen mimicking the same pose during his celebrations. While the act drew criticism from some who viewed it as a slight toward the Congolese icon, Amoura offered a public apology shortly after. He clarified that he was unaware of the historical symbolism behind the gesture and intended it as a lighthearted moment without any desire to cause offence.

Beyond the post-match discussions, the Super Eagles delivered a disciplined performance to reach the semi-finals. Victor Osimhen was named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match after a clinical display where he opened the scoring in the 47th minute and later provided the unselfish assist for Adams’ goal.

Nigeria now advances to the semi-finals as the only team in the tournament with a perfect winning record. The Super Eagles are scheduled to face the host nation, Morocco, in what is expected to be a high-stakes encounter at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, 14 January.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

