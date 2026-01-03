Weddings
Jennifer Said ‘I Do’ to Her Secondary School Senior, Nifemi!
Parallel existence is a truly fascinating concept. You might be sharing the same spaces with someone, coexisting quietly in each other’s world, completely unaware that fate is weaving a beautiful future for you both.
For Jennifer and Nifemi, this situation came alive in their beautiful love story; two people who shared parallel lives, attending the same school without having a single conversation. Years later, their worlds collided, and they met at a mutual friend’s event. They started working together and building a friendship that eventually deepened into a relationship bound by sweet love and devotion. Now the lovebirds have gone the extra mile into the next chapter of their lives, sealing their story in a beautiful civil wedding! The lovely duo were a vision of pure elegance in their stunning attire, radiating electric chemistry throughout their lovely wedding photos. Theirs is indeed a love that was always meant to be; once parallel, now very much aligned, forever. 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
Videography: @robert_audu
Planner: @budsandbloooms
Bride’s outfit: @anikeologe
Groom’s outfit: @mrfenbespoke