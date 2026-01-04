It all Started on Twitter, Now Princess & Dami are Making it Down The Aisle!

There’s something absolutely wonderful about how a single moment on social media can become the start of something extraordinary. A shared laugh over a tweet was the starting point for Princess and Dami, leading them into their beautiful journey of a lifetime.

Once they shared that interaction on Twitter, Dami instantly knew there was more to her, so he quickly followed her. He was so curious about who Princess really was, and after going through her profile, he soon discovered how amazing she was. He saw a picture of a teddy bear and slid into her DM with a witty pick-up line. It worked like magic! Princess caught the sweet joke, and they became friends. Soon, Dami was dropping hints about his intentions here and there, but he didn’t stop there. He asked her out, and she said yes! Now the lovebirds are about to say ‘I do,’ and we are super pumped for them. To celebrate this amazing milestone, they have graced us with their stunning pre-wedding photos. They paid beautiful homage to their rich cultural roots and also gave us a sweet dose of their modern elegance, talk about balance! We can feel their love and chemistry radiate through each frame, and we bet you would too. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Dami:

It all began with a tweet about the No Name Grocery brand in Canada. A simple comment. A shared laugh in a sea of timelines. Neither of us could have imagined that one casual interaction would become the start of a forever kind of love. After the tweet, I followed Princess on Twitter. Before sending a message, I did what any careful man would do…I scrolled. I wanted to know if her heart was taken. It wasn’t. What I did discover was a hopeless romantic with a soft heart and a love for sweet gestures. One post in particular caught my attention: a picture of a life-sized teddy bear sitting on Princess’s bed. And with that, courage met creativity. “Hii there! I would love to replace your life-sized teddy bear so you can get goodnight hugs from a 6-foot hunk.”Cringy? Maybe. Effective? Absolutely. Princess laughed. It had been a difficult day, and that message did exactly what it was meant to do—it made her smile. She replied, and just like that, a friendship was born in 2017.

We grew close quickly. Conversations became constant, laughter became easy, and I earned myself the title of the GIF guy, using them to express every emotion imaginable. We talked about the things that mattered, our dreams, our values, what love meant to us, what our perfect wedding would look like, and what a beautiful life together could be. Not long after, Princess moved back to Nigeria. Distance, however, had no power over what was growing between us. If anything, it made us more intentional. Over time, Princess noticed I was dropping subtle hints, teasing the idea of something more. Lines like, “Your Prince Charming might be laying on a couch in Ottawa somewhere” were hard to miss. But Princess wasn’t going to make it easy; if this was going to be real, it had to be clear. On March 29, 2018, I finally made it official. After jokingly calling her my girlfriend one too many times, she reminded me that I hadn’t actually asked. So I did, and she said yes. That day marked the true beginning of our love story.

At that point, we still hadn’t met in person. But through countless FaceTime calls, late-night conversations, and early-morning messages, we built something strong. Despite the time difference, we never missed a good morning or a good night. Sometimes I would send a “good morning” right before going to bed so she would wake up to it. Other times, Princess would send a “good night” before sleeping so I could read it when I woke. It wasn’t easy, but love made it worth it. In July 2019, the distance finally closed. I traveled to Nigeria for the first time. After a few days in Lagos, I took my first-ever interstate flight to Port Harcourt to meet Princess face-to-face and her family. Our first date was at Sky Bar, and it felt like meeting someone we had known forever. We spent time with her parents and close family before flying back to Lagos so she could meet my parents as well. Since it was her birthday month, our second date was at Shiro Lagos, a perfect celebration of love, laughter, and answered prayers.

Our time together was short, just three weeks, but our bond only grew stronger. On December 15, 2021, I returned to Lagos once again, this time with a plan and a ring. With the help of Princess’s friends, I pulled off a surprise proposal, and of course, she said yes. What followed was a whirlwind of joy: family introductions on December 22 and a civil wedding on December 23. Today, four years later, we are blessed with a beautiful seven-month-old baby and hearts full of gratitude. We chose to gather our friends and family to celebrate not just a wedding, but a journey, one built on friendship, faith, patience, laughter, and love that crossed oceans and time zones. What started with a tweet became a friendship. What grew through screens became something unbreakable. And what God started in a simple DM became a lifetime.

Credit

Bride @theprincessyusuf

Groom @xkabiir

Couple @bamanddam

Planner @oraventss

Photography @weddingsbymain @mainstreamvisuals

Makeup @halevignebeauty | @alrosalstudio

Gele @osmo_gelecraft

Suit @asos

Trad dress @gbaraniyi.fei

Dress @m.s.o.lagos