Daniella & Bamshak Grew Up In The Same Neighbourhood, Now It’s #LovelnSymphony!

When Cupid sets his arrow to strike, he never misses. It might not be immediate, but it will surely meet its target. In Daniella and Bamshak’s sweet love story, it waited patiently for the perfect moment to land, and indeed, Cupid didn’t miss!

Back in the 2000’s, the lovebirds lived in the same neighbourhood as kids without crossing paths or speaking to each other. It was like any other natural period in their lives, one that fate would make more significant in the near future. Many years later, they reconnected through a chance encounter and on social media. They started talking again, and soon their friendship blossomed into a beautiful romance. Now, that deep connection that grew between them has led them to forever! Set against the enchanting mountain views and vintage-themed backdrop, Daniella and Bamshak showcased the radiance of their love in their stunning pre-wedding photos. Love really took them around the circle of life and brought them right back to each other’s arms, where they both truly belong. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

As shared by The Couple:

We grew up just a few meters apart in the same neighbourhood in the early 2000s — schools close by, countless unspoken hellos, and paths that never quite crossed. Life took us in different directions… until 2024, when a simple store visit turned into a second chance. Familiar eyes met again, and this time, courage followed. Then one follow on Instagram, a message, and then hours of endless conversations. By January 2025, what began as a quiet reconnection became a melody of laughter, faith, and forever. This is our story, a love written long ago, now playing in perfect harmony. Save the year with us, 2026.

Credit

Bride: @da_ni_ye_lah

Groom @shuwatbamshak

Photography @seyipixel

Videography @rollablade.oad

Makeup @touchofclass.toc

Stylist @shuwatbamshak

Groom’s Outfit @nanbol_chaste

Bride’s Outfit Bisola

Assistant @tobimichael_adedokun | @endy_yax_studios | @official_ade_jo

Vintage Car @karssa_autos

Nails @nails_by_ryan.ng