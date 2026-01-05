Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Glow Different on Your Big Day With This Unique Edo Bridal Look

Bring All The Glamour and Sass to Your Bridal Shower With This Stunning Look

Every Detail of This Stunning Look Was Designed Perfectly For The Elegant Yoruba Bride

Black, Bold & Beautiful! This Traditional Bridal Look Will Have You Mesmerized by Every Detail

Bring a Dazzling Effect to Your Wedding Reception With This Inspo

Let This Beauty Look Inspire a Captivating Bridal Glow on Your Big Day

Igbo Brides-to-be! This Igba Nkwu Bridal Inspo Is a Christmas Gift You’ll Love

Sparkle all Through Your Trad Wedding in This Gorgeous Inspo Served By Nelly Mbonu

Honour Your Rich Edo Traditional Roots With This Breathtaking Bridal Look

Pretty in Purple! This Yoruba Bridal Look Will Have You Dazzling On Your Big Day

It’s a brand new year, and we’re off to an amazing start! As promised, today’s look is a proper masterpiece that takes our beautiful brides-to-be deep into their traditional roots, and trust us when we say it’s uniquely stunning!

Kandice Official is the expert designer behind this exceptional Edo traditional bridal look that has completely hypnotised us with its charming lustre. The halter neckline, metallic strip fabric, plus the down-spiral coral beads bordering the layers all merge beautifully into this exquisite work of art. The regal Okuku tells an ancient tale of rich culture, and Okuku Stylist in Abuja nailed it to perfection. To tie the look together, Lily Fabulous Makeovers delivered a glamorous makeup finish. One look at this dress is all it takes to convince you that bridal perfection is not so far-fetched. If your Edo trad is coming up and you want to go all out, then this look could be the glamorous piece you desire.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

 

Credit

Okuku: @okukustylist_inabuja,
Hair: @hairbyehis
Makeup: @lilyfabulous_makeovers
Dress: @kandiceofficial
Stylist: @lumestyling_
Photography: @mikeartphotography_official
Videography: @inreeltimee

