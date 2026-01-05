Glow Different on Your Big Day With This Unique Edo Bridal Look

It’s a brand new year, and we’re off to an amazing start! As promised, today’s look is a proper masterpiece that takes our beautiful brides-to-be deep into their traditional roots, and trust us when we say it’s uniquely stunning!

Kandice Official is the expert designer behind this exceptional Edo traditional bridal look that has completely hypnotised us with its charming lustre. The halter neckline, metallic strip fabric, plus the down-spiral coral beads bordering the layers all merge beautifully into this exquisite work of art. The regal Okuku tells an ancient tale of rich culture, and Okuku Stylist in Abuja nailed it to perfection. To tie the look together, Lily Fabulous Makeovers delivered a glamorous makeup finish. One look at this dress is all it takes to convince you that bridal perfection is not so far-fetched. If your Edo trad is coming up and you want to go all out, then this look could be the glamorous piece you desire.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Okuku: @okukustylist_inabuja,

Hair: @hairbyehis

Makeup: @lilyfabulous_makeovers

Dress: @kandiceofficial

Stylist: @lumestyling_

Photography: @mikeartphotography_official

Videography: @inreeltimee