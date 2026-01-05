Connect with us

Weddings

This Stunning Igbo Couple Have us Swooning Hard Over Their Radiant Style and Chemistry

Beauty Look Weddings

Glow Different on Your Big Day With This Unique Edo Bridal Look

BN Bling Weddings

Daniella & Bamshak Grew Up In The Same Neighbourhood, Now It's #LovelnSymphony!

BN Bling Weddings

It all Started on Twitter, Now Princess & Dami are Making it Down The Aisle!

Weddings

Jennifer Said ‘I Do’ to Her Secondary School Senior, Nifemi!

Weddings

7 Years Ago, Wendy & Jason Met at His Pool Party - Now, They’re #GreenWithLove!

Weddings

Cheers to Love, Laughter & New Beginnings — Happy 2026!

Weddings

These Celebrity Weddings of 2025 Had Us Swooning All Year Long

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring All The Glamour and Sass to Your Bridal Shower With This Stunning Look

Weddings

Odun Vowed Never to Speak to Doyin Again Until Fate Stepped In and Changed Everything!

Weddings

This Stunning Igbo Couple Have us Swooning Hard Over Their Radiant Style and Chemistry

Avatar photo

Published

9 hours ago

 on

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that love and culture make a spectacular combination, one that we simply can’t resist. In this lovely wedding video, the iconic duo came alive in a truly enchanting way.

To celebrate their special day, this stunning Igbo couple donned beautiful traditional outfits, both of them looking radiant as they paid homage to their rich heritage. The bride was a complete vision of gorgeousness, dazzling in her intricately beaded dress. Her groom himself stepped out in style in his regal outfit, confident and effortlessly dapper. Together they danced stylishly,  teasing us with their electric chemistry and timeless elegance. They make such a beautiful couple, and we are pleased to see the beauty of culture shine bright on their sweet path to forever. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php