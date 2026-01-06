Connect with us

BN Bling Weddings

Ify & Ify Went From Sharing Names To Sharing a Lifetime of Love! #IfyInSync2025

BN Bling Weddings

Daniella & Bamshak Grew Up In The Same Neighbourhood, Now It's #LovelnSymphony!

BN Bling Weddings

It all Started on Twitter, Now Princess & Dami are Making it Down The Aisle!

BN Bling Weddings

Toyin & Rauf’s Shared Passion For Exploring The World Has Led Them To Forever!

BN Bling Weddings

It all Began at a Pool Party, Now Naa & Quayci are #EquallyYorked Forever!

BN Bling Weddings

From Social Media to the Aisle: Valerie & Ray Are on to Happily Ever After!

BN Bling Weddings

Gbenga Knew Romoke Was Going to Be His Wife Immediately He Heard Her Sing!

BN Bling Weddings

Naomi & Dickson Found Love After Meeting at a Wedding! #DNinLove

BN Bling Weddings

Ruth Friend-Zoned Chijioke, But Fate Knew “Soulmate” Would Make a Better Title!

BN Bling Weddings

A Love Written in the Stars! Chisom & Kesandu Said Yes to Forever in Houston

BN Bling

Ify & Ify Went From Sharing Names To Sharing a Lifetime of Love! #IfyInSync2025

Avatar photo

Published

12 minutes ago

 on

If it’s not fate at play in this wonderful love story, then we don’t know what else it is. What are the odds of finding love in someone who bears the same name as you? Ify and Ify’s love story proves that love truly comes in unexpected packages.

The namesakes had both attended the same high school, but fate was definitely waiting for the right timing. Their love only began to brew after they reconnected at a JAMB centre. Not long after, they started talking and built a deeper connection as the days passed. Their friendship, in turn, blossomed into a sweet kind of love, and now the lovebirds are saying yes to forever! Their elegant pre-wedding photos tell us everything we need to know; their love is truly in sync! It’s no wonder that we can’t stop swooning over each charming frame as we wait in anticipation for their big day. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Ify:

From the moment we met, a spark ignited. I and ‘the baby boy’ met at a JAMB Centre sometime in 2000, although we used to be High School mates. After graduation, we lost contact, but reconnected at the JAMB centre and exchanged numbers, and everything changed. Over time, our friendship blossomed into something deeper, stronger and more beautiful than we ever imagined. We have laughed together, cried together, and supported each other through thick and thin. Today, we stand here, not just as a couple but as a testament to the power of love, friendship, and commitment. We can’t wait to embark on this new chapter together, filled with joy, adventure, and unwavering love for each other.

Credit

Bride @hyphie87
Groom @if5015
Planner @dazzle_u_events
Event Coordination @dazzle_u_events
Makeup  @glam_station01
Hairstylist @the.boss.stylist_
Photography @osagu.photography
Videography @tbe_film
Content creator @live_events_with_due
Bride’s Brown outfit @beasarray
Bride’s pink & Burgundy outfit @zennyiat

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php