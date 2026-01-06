Miss Cosmo Nigeria 2025, Tofunmi Adekola, Serves Premium Yoruba Bridal Inspo in This Stunning Look

Connect with us

Beauty Look

9 hours ago

Dear Yoruba brides-to-be, it’s time to switch things up! This is an open letter to you damsels to embrace the dynamic aso-oke look that Miss Cosmo Nigeria 2025 Tofunmi Adekola is serving us with much grace.

For that captivating effect you seek, Designs by Lezie created this stunning green Yoruba traditional bridal look, beautifully elevated by pink patterns and green beadings. This look is even more fascinating because it also comes with a pink train. Now that’s a new one, and we are absolutely loving it! Okiki Glow brought cultural magic to the ensemble with this metallic pink gele, while Beauty by Kayo said “hold my glass” and delivered their quota with this flawless makeup. In all, this ensemble is a feast for the eyes, a true delight for a Yoruba bride who wants to stand out, shine bright and exude much elegance on her big day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle: @tofunmi.ade
Aso oke dress: @designs_by_lezie
Gele: @okikiglow
Jewelry: @buiaccesoires
Makeup: @beautybykayo
Purse: @maisonmystic
Photography: @theofficialfolarin
Creative director: @myswaybyrose

Related Topics:
