Watch This Groom and His Squad Transition Into Their Regal Traditional Attire

It’s no news how we absolutely live for fire groom transitions, and in today’s video, the groom and his guys understood the assignment, coming through with the perfect vibes and energy. 🔥

Kicking the day off in their casual outfits, the groomsmen formed two nearly-converging lines, while bowing their heads and making some space for the man of the moment. Then he confidently strutted into the middle of the line, hit his staff on the ground, and the magic happened. It was swift and so smooth! They transformed into their regal outfits: the groom looking absolutely majestic in his maroon-bronze outfit, with his squad matching his dapper swag in their deep-blue golden ensembles. The groomsmen then lifted their heads in a slow motion that completely defined the moment with more steeze. Not only did they exude great aura, but they also showcased rich culture in grand style, and honestly? We can’t get enough!

Enjoy the video below: