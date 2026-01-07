Oge & Jeolayemi’s Beautiful Love Story is Built on Friendship, Faith and Perfect Timing!

Friendship is one of the strongest foundations for love to be built on. It easily paves the way for something more amazing to grow. Fewer doubts, only more certainty all the way.

Just like that, Oge and Jeolayemi gradually moved from friends to lovers. They had spent years nurturing their friendship, building their solid foundation and making beautiful memories. When the time finally came, it blossomed into a love so pure and true. Their faith guided them through this process, completely steady and sure. The signs were everywhere, and it didn’t take them long to see it all clearly. Now, the lovebirds have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding, as well as a lovely Igbo-Itsekiri wedding. Their wedding photos are as stellar as the sweet love they share. Oge made a gorgeous bride in her stunning dresses, and Jeolayemi effortlessly matched her beauty with his suave style. It’s forever here on out for them, and we are truly excited for their next chapter. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Oge:

What started as friendship slowly became something deeper, the comfortable kind marked by easy laughter, honest conversations, and faith. As the years passed, love revealed itself quietly: in consistency and in peace. We grew together and watched God shape us individually and as one. There was no rush. Just peace and certainty. A fireplace. During a Kairos message in church, one simple exchange changed everything for us: Bride: “I pray you meet your Kairos woman.” Groom: “I already have.” And in that moment, we both knew. Friends first. Faith always. And in God’s perfect timing, love found us.

Oge and Jeolayemi also had an Igbo-Itsekiri traditional wedding. Here’s how it went 😍

Credit

Bride: @banye_oge

Groom: @t_jeola

Planner: @the_paradise_events

Makeup: @lewa_signature | @deoladacosta

Photography: @theofficialfolarin

Wedding dress: @perfectoccassionsbridal

Groom’s Suit: @oseyiadams

Bride’s George/Itsekiri outfit: @nhayoomeeofficial

Groom’s George/Itsekiri outfit: @shidarlclothings

George material: @george_by_ruverodesigns

Gele: @osmo_gelecraft

Venue styling/Decoration: @accessionevents_

Hairstylist: @hairbyannson

Content creator: @eyitade_s.o