Achieve Your Pristine Bridal Goals With This Gorgeous White Wedding Look

Every bride’s journey to her perfect white wedding look begins with a single decision: choosing a dress that ultimately reflects her personality. If yours is gracious, pristine, and exceptional, then today’s look is the perfect match for you.

Myde Clothing designed and styled this gorgeous dress, and surely it’s one breathtaking piece of bridal fashion. Featuring swirly beaded patterns on the illusion sleeves, a silhouette covered in crystal beadings and a ruffled tulle skirt attachment, this look screams pure luxury. A look this elegant needs the right pop of glamour, and OT Signature delivered the makeup that suits perfectly. Mosh Hair Plug then stepped in, swooping the hair smoothly into a clean low bun. We admit that this look is absolutely fabulous! Now, how about you let it transform you into the queen you truly are on your big day? The proof is in the pudding!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @lamidepaul
Dress designed and styled by: @myde_clothing
Hairstylist: @styledby_mosh
Hair: @mosh_hairplug
Fabric: @fab_housestore
Makeup: @ot_signature
Content Creator: @mrpelarge
Jewelry: @accessorize_by_rea

