Connect with us

Weddings

This Radiant Couple Rocked Super Stylish Looks For Their Big Day | Watch

Beauty Look Weddings

Achieve Your Pristine Bridal Goals With This Gorgeous White Wedding Look

Sweet Spot Weddings

Oge & Jeolayemi’s Beautiful Love Story is Built on Friendship, Faith and Perfect Timing!

Weddings

Watch This Groom and His Squad Transition Into Their Regal Traditional Attire

Beauty Look Weddings

Miss Cosmo Nigeria 2025, Tofunmi Adekola, Serves Premium Yoruba Bridal Inspo in This Stunning Look

BN Bling Weddings

Ify & Ify Went From Sharing Names To Sharing a Lifetime of Love! #IfyInSync2025

Weddings

This Stunning Igbo Couple Have us Swooning Hard Over Their Radiant Style and Chemistry

Beauty Look Weddings

Glow Different on Your Big Day With This Unique Edo Bridal Look

BN Bling Weddings

Daniella & Bamshak Grew Up In The Same Neighbourhood, Now It's #LovelnSymphony!

BN Bling Weddings

It all Started on Twitter, Now Princess & Dami are Making it Down The Aisle!

Weddings

This Radiant Couple Rocked Super Stylish Looks For Their Big Day | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

One thing that definitely makes your big day fulfilling is when your style vision board for the day comes to life as perfectly as imagined — much kudos to the designers and stylists who actualise these dreams, one stitch at a time.

Watching this video, we can see the gorgeous result of expert craftsmanship displayed beautifully through the dreamy attire and lovely accessories on this stunning couple. We are utterly mesmerised by the bride’s swirly pink dress with green detailing, a truly breathtaking masterpiece. She wore it with graceful elegance, looking absolutely radiant even underneath the pink veil. The groom himself donned a regal green agbada with pink embroidery, mirroring each other through the beautiful colour contrast. They blend so well together, merging their electric chemistry and charming style, and the outcome is just as vibrant and incredible as their love. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php