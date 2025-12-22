Pretty in Purple! This Yoruba Bridal Look Will Have You Dazzling On Your Big Day

Stepping into a new week only gets us more excited for the beautiful weddings to come, and trust us to always come ready with amazing inspos for our gorgeous brides-to-be. Now, let’s dive into one that’s truly amazing.

Adapting a stunning modern approach, Lasosa designed this one-of-a-kind purple Yoruba bridal dress, and it’s absolutely breathtaking. Featuring a swirly bedazzled bust, corset and draped detailing on the waist, this look is one enchanting piece of bridal fashion. This Gele! We definitely need a masterclass from Larry Gele because they sure delivered with the traditional add-on. For that magical finishing touch, Glam by Omoye stepped in with this beautiful makeup that perfectly tied the ensemble together. This stunning look will definitely elevate you to trendsetting levels. It’s bold, unique and just what a beautiful Yoruba bride needs to own her day in style.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit