Ruth & Chijioke’s Love Story Has Graduated From The Friend Zone Into The Forever Zone!

Once again, we get to relish in the sweet love of Ruth and Chijioke as the love birds have taken a second step into forever, fortifying their love twice. This time, in an enchanting white wedding.

The lovebirds were church members when Chijioke noticed Ruth’s beauty and unwavering devotion to her fate. He was so intrigued by her that it grew into a secret crush. Soon, he took up the courage to talk to her, and that single act blossomed into friendship, but not for long because now, it’s a forever deal! Ruth was a vision of grace and ethereal beauty in her absolutely dreamy dress, with Chijioke looking charming in his crisp suit. Some days ago, we were graced with their romantic pre-wedding photos, and now, their stunning wedding photos are taking us through the wonderful day they had, filled with love, pure joy and merriment. We are so glad that this beautiful union graduated from the friendzone into this next chapter of their beautiful forever love story. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Chijioke:

It was a regular Wednesday service at House on the Rock, Abuja. I was on choir duty, ready to sing to the Lord with all my heart…I had seen Ruth around church before. There was something about her, the way she carried herself, her aura, and the way she worshipped, but we had never spoken. I didn’t even know her name. I just knew she was something special. Then I saw her again. She always attended Wednesday meetings, but on this day, there was just something different about her. Not just because she was beautiful (which she is, of course) but because she had on a striking blonde wig… the kind that makes you do a holy double-take. Even though she looked like she was battling both the flu and the church air conditioning system, she was there, worshipping, eyes closed, and hands lifted. She was wrapped up in her jacket like a shawarma and still pressing into God. I know I was supposed to be focusing on praise and worship, but let’s just say her dedication stirred my spirit.

I said to myself, “For her to show up to midweek service in this weather, clearly sick, and still worshipping like that? This one must be a serious Christian.” Then my brain added: “And she’s fine too. Bonus!” I couldn’t take my eyes off her, and I kept wondering if God was trying to tell me something. I saw her switching seats like she was in an audition for the ushers’ Olympics, clearly trying to escape the cold, and I made a mental note to talk to the girl in the blonde wig after service. After service, I saw her heading out like she was escaping from a meat locker, and I knew I had to speak to her. “Helloooooo!!”, I said. She turned around and gave me the kind of look that said, “Who sent you?” but I introduced myself and said I knew her, even though she clearly did not know me. We laughed a little, exchanged numbers, and then… she disappeared, like rapture! It took weeks for her to pick up my call, and when she finally did, we started talking and laughing. Our conversations were funny, deep, effortless, honest, and full of great vibes.

Then she issued me with a disclaimer, “Let’s just be friends, oh! Don’t go and fall in love.” I said, “Sure.” Anyways, midway into the friendship, I fell in love with her. She friend-zoned me so thoroughly that I could’ve printed ID cards and started a support group, but I stayed. Why? It’s because I wasn’t there for vibes. I saw her intelligence, kindness, hilarity, spirituality, stubbornness (whew! Don’t get me started), and her large heart. We became best friends, praying together, crying together, laughing for hours, finishing each other’s sentences, arguing like siblings, roasting each other without mercy, and still choosing each other over and over again; yet, she refused to see it. I, on the other hand, had known 6 months into the friendship that she was the one!

Then she moved to Canada. Long distance, different time zones, and one would think that’d be the end, but nah… We kept talking daily. I stayed consistent, loving her the best way I could from thousands of miles away, not to prove anything, but because I couldn’t imagine a life where she wasn’t in it. I even told her I wanted to marry her. She smiled sweetly and re-friendzoned me. Imagine! I wasn’t going anywhere. I knew who she was, and I knew she was my wife. So, I waited patiently and prayerfully. I was almost giving up when an unprecedented turnaround happened; she had sought God’s face, and when she was done, she had her answer. She finally saw the light, and when she did, she really saw it. Now, here we are. I’m marrying the love of my life, my best friend, the woman who showed up to church with the flu on one Wednesday evening, worshipping like heaven was watching, and accidentally stole my heart in the process. The one who makes my world brighter, my Rubee.

