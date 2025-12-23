Honour Your Rich Edo Traditional Roots With This Breathtaking Bridal Look

Hey there, Edo bride-to-be, trust us when we say you deserve a glamorous look to honour your roots on your big day.

For that regal effect, Beccas Needles n Stitches expertly designed this breathtaking Edo bridal look and it’s truly a work of art. The whole sleeveless ensemble is covered in patterned coral beads, followed by a velvet train — a vision of pure traditional elegance. This is a look that is tied to its roots and with the majestic Okuku by Okuku by Ojone sitting perfectly. Studio by Bibyonce absolutely understood the assignment as usual, with this glamorous, flawless makeup look that adds a beautiful finishing touch. If you’re an Edo bride-to-be searching for a truly divine look, this is one that we think you should absolutely consider.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @beccaneedlesnstitches

Makeup: @studiobibyonce_

Hair : @glory_excel.hair

Okuku : @okuku_by_ojone

Photography: @toniegrapher