Feeling Hungry? Try Igbangwu for a Delicious Dose of Nigerian Tradition

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

If You Love Coconut Rice, You’ll Want This Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen

Would You Kneel for Your Partner? Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Discuss Respect and Gender Roles in Marriage

Tyla Gave Us Vocals, Choreo & a Fashion Moment at Billboard Women in Music

Black Sherif’s 'Iron Boy' Tells the Story of Strength and Survival

Craving Something Crispy? Try Toms' Fried Yam and Roasted Chicken Wings Recipe

The Mayor’s Back! Mayorkun’s Ready to Make His Comeback with New Album “Still The Mayor”

Daniel Ochuko’s Plantain Lasagna Recipe Is the Fusion Dish You’ll Want to Try ASAP

Raphiat’s Lifestyle makes it easy to create Igbangwu, the Nigerian dish that’s all about warmth and flavour
Published

5 hours ago

 on


If you’re all about traditional Nigerian meals or just love diving into wholesome, home-cooked recipes, then Igbangwu (also known as Ukpo Oka) is definitely one you’ve got to try!

In her latest video, Raphiat’s Lifestyle is giving us the inside scoop on how to make this beloved Igbo corn pudding. It’s got that earthy, comforting flavour that’s just perfect for a cosy meal.

Made from corn and steamed to perfection, Igbangwu is soft, hearty, and delicious, and the best part is, you can top it with a rich drizzle of palm oil or spicy sauce to kick things up a notch.

She kicks things off by blending dried corn into a fine flour, then mixes it with warm water and other goodies to form a silky batter. After a bit of gentle stirring, it’s poured into a steel plate and steamed until it thickens into a warm, pudding-like delight that’s both gluten-free and fibre-rich.

Whether you’re reconnecting with your roots or just curious about Nigerian cuisine, this dish is like a warm hug from home.

Check out the full recipe here:

 

