BN Bridal: The Eternal Collection by TruFlair is for The Chic Bride

Published

4 hours ago

 on

When shopping for a wedding dress, there are many things you want to put into consideration. From the aesthetics to the fitting and comfortability of the dress. Of all these things, there’s a non-negotiable factor and that is if you love the dress! You surely want to make sure that you feel very good about what you’re wearing down the aisle.

With a deep understanding of this concept, ace bridal fashion brand TruFlair came through with their 2021 bridal collection, ‘Eternal“. With each dress speaking pure elegance and style, it’s impossible not to fall in love with them.

Here’s how the design brand, TruFlair describes the Eternal Collection,

The Eternal by TruFlair Collection symbolizes the un-enduring love a bride should have for her wedding dress.

 

Credits

Design Brand: @tru.flair
Makeup: @adenikeglamz@glam_drop
Hairstylist: @tobbiestouch
Accessories: @bridalsbyoprahjohnson
Photography: @raremagic_gallery
Videography: @inspirestudios.ng
Location: @shirolagos
Models: @thescarletgomez| @nimiie_@preciousokoye@vivian.a.anna@thatdoctormodel

