Started in the Office & Now #SamsCupOfCofie is Here! Valerie & Samuel’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

For Valerie and Samuel, the term “opposite attracts” goes beyond physics as their two different personalities found a bridge to form a beautiful balance of love and romance. 🤭

This beautiful love tale started in the office! Valerie, who was very much extroverted and full of life became friends with her introverted co-worker, Samuel. What started as two work buddies being cool soon blossomed into so much more. Now the lovely Ghanaian couple is ready for their forever journey. Things have moved from the physics law of attraction to pure chemistry! We’re absolutely drooling over Valerie and Samuel’s steamy pre-wedding shoot and all the chemistry they exude. Valerie gives us the scoop on how this love came to be. You can enjoy it all as you scroll.

Take in all the beauty of their sweet pre-wedding shoot below:

Their love story as told by Valerie:

I am an extrovert and he is an introvert. We worked together in the same company, previously, and mostly went home together after work.

I would usually bug him with my long talks and get him to hang out with me on weekends, which he didn’t like. After years of magic moments and roller coaster rides, we are finally here!

