Check Out Bella & Seyi’s Ghanaian-Nigerian Wedding Video

It’s not news that Ghana and Nigeria are sister countries and in our diversity, we share so many similarities. So, when a Ghanaian and a Nigerian get hitched, the only thing to expect is magic! All the vibrancy and energy that we share in common, coming to full display will always e a thing of joy. Today, Bella and Seyi are giving us all that extra sugar with their wedding video.

The gorgeous Ghanaian beaut, Bella got hitched to her Nigerian prince charming in a beautiful white wedding ceremony and we can’t help our excitement. Their first look moment already gave us a hint that we were in for an emotional ride. Their vow exchange totally had us in our feelings as the lovebirds bared their hearts to each other. Everything about Bella and Seyi’s wedding spelt great vibes and uncontainable joy. You totally want to catch all the thrills of this wedding yourself, so we’ll leave you to take it all in!

Enjoy the wedding video below:

For more beautiful wedding videos, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings