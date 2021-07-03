Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of all the Extra Spice From This Week

Weddings

Check Out Bella & Seyi's Ghanaian-Nigerian Wedding Video

Weddings

Started in the Office & Now #SamsCupOfCofie is Here! Valerie & Samuel's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Eternal Collection by TruFlair is for The Chic Bride

Weddings

It's a Nigerian-Haitian Affair! Yinka & Maryo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Savour all the Beauty of Dale & Rotimi's Traditonal Engagement & White Wedding

Weddings

Thanks to an Instagram DM, We Get to #MeetTheAfolabis!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It Was Many Shades of Love & Happiness This Week

Weddings

Take In the Beauty of Naomi & Oluwadamilare's Love as You #MeetTheFenwas!

Weddings

This is Us! Funto & Dapo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Rundown of all the Extra Spice From This Week

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello, BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

The seems to be moving at the speed of light – it’s Saturday again! Looks like Saturdays come by so fast these days, we love it! In our world, Saturdays mean one thing – weddings! This of course translates to excitement. 😅 Then again, they say time goes fast when you’re having fun, so it definitely has to be all the fun we’re having, day in day out, just celebrating love and everything in between.

If you’re team love and romance like us at, you definitely want to head over now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com. From beautiful love stories to breathtaking pre-wedding photos, heartwarming wedding features, planning tips and wedding inspirations… there’s always a lot to be excited about. If you missed anything from this week, we’ve got you.

Here’s a weekly rundown of all the extra juice and spice from this week. For more on each story, just click on the title link. Enjoy a fabulous weekend.

A Visit to Her Parents Brought Sheila to Michael, Now it’s The #MeantToMensha Wedding!

“15 Years Down, No Regrets!” See Olanike & Olayinka’s Heartwarming 15th Anniversary Vow Renewal

This Love is From Chennai to Lagos! Kalpa & Tomide’s Beautiful Indian-Nigerian Wedding

Two Games Night Together Led to #thisISlove21! See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

It’s #LAW2021 for Abiodun & Ade! PS: They Met in Law School

Wura & Ayo’s Sweet #BNBling Moment + Their Love Story Will Make You Blush!

Chimezu & Jubril Connected Instantly! Now It’s the #BankOnChi Pre-wedding Shoot

Be a Spectacular Edo Bride With This Beauty Look

This Lush Bridal Beauty Look is Perfect For the Chic Bride

This Floral Beauty Look Will Captivate Everyone on Your Big Day

The Berta Como SS22 Bridal Collection Speaks Confidence & Style

The Matopeda 2021 Collection is a Bridal Fantasy Come True!

This Breathtaking Bridal Styled Shoot is Calling for the Minimalist Bride

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman Put the E in Energy at this Wedding Reception 😅

This Bride’s Mom Didn’t Come to Play at All! See Her Sleek Moves on the Dancefloor

This Bride & Her Tribe are the Real Energy Queens! 😍

This Bride’s Trad Entrance Was One For the Books!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Dear Brides, Your Bridesmaids are Not Waiters!

Reuben Abati: Living In a Nation In Search of Hope

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Dating Your Friend’s Ex

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important
Advertisement
css.php