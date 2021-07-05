Feel all the Love at Sheila & Michael’s Intimate White Wedding

Love has its own way of doing things – coming into our lives in the most random situations when we least expect and making a fairytale out of it. Though love is not restricted to one pattern, this is exactly how it played out for Sheila and Michael!

Sheila had gone to visit her parents on what seemed like an ordinary day. This was where she met the love of her life Michael. A conversation led to a dinner date and one dinner date led to many more shared moments of happiness and love. Today, we’re celebrating the #MeantToMensha love as the Ghanaian love birds have said “I do”!

Sheila and Micahel tied the knot in an intimate white wedding ceremony with a few friends, family and loved ones present to grace the occasion. The sweethearts committed to loving each other for life and it was such a beautiful day. Sheila was an elegant minimalist bride and her boo, Micahel came through dapper as well. After the vow ceremony, the couple proceeded to have a cocktail reception and it was all shades of beautiful. Sheila and Michael shared their love story in a beautiful poem – keep scrolling to enjoy. Their wedding planner, EEM Weddings, gives us an insight into how the wedding was planned in the middle of the Covid Pandemic and how it all went down.

Take in all the beauty of their intimate wedding with the photos below. Also enjoy their love poem, and how the wedding was planned as narrated by the wedding planner.

Sheila and Micahel’s beautiful love poem:

On an unseasonably warm and beautiful February afternoon

She paid her parents a visit

A stranger stopped by amidst his errands

He found her exquisite

She piqued his interest

He piqued hers too!

Pleasantries were exchanged

A dinner invitation extended

And the rest, as they say… is history!

The planner’s insight into their intimate wedding planning:

We planned their wedding in the midst of the pandemic. We were optimistic and remained hopeful that things would get better within six months. An intimate wedding was a safe option, and so we began the planning process for a micro wedding.

While touring venues, we just knew that the Hyatt Regency in Baltimore would be a hit! Overlooking the Baltimore Harbor, tied to the couple’s love story since their first date was in Downtown Baltimore. For the decor, we incorporated periwinkle blue, which went perfectly with the venue’s interior and aesthetic.

When we plan intimate weddings, we scale back the number of guests, but the overall vision is consistent with the original plan. For Sheila and Michael’s wedding, we kept the element of open room concept, intimate indoor cocktail reception, luxury decor, and a beautiful love-filled wedding vibe with 50 family members and close friends.

We initially planned and hoped that family members would travel from outside the country, specifically from Europe and Ghana, to celebrate with Sheila and Michael. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, only a few international guests were able to attend.

We ensured guests who could not attend physically were not left out by providing a virtual celebration option. Over 350 guests joined in the love, fun, and experience by joining virtually from around the world streamed via Youtube. To enhance our virtual guest experience, we incorporated a Virtual Photobooth, and guests could partake in fun, as part of the couple’s lifetime memories.

Michael sets his eye on his bride for the first time on the big morning and of course, it’s a beautiful sight!

Keeping the COVID restrictions in mind, we opted for a mini-cocktail and gave the guests an option to eat their dinner in the comfort of their homes. So after the beautiful ceremony, we transitioned the guests into the cocktail area for toasts, cake cutting, father-daughter dance, and our absolute favourite part of the evening, the couple’s coordinated first dance!

Sheila and Michael danced to their favourite song – “By Your Side” by Sade. It was truly magical. We had watched the couple practice their dance at the rehearsal the night before, and we noticed that Michael practised all morning while his bride got dolled up.

At the end of the evening, we surprised the couple with a group shot of all their guests. With an elevated near panoramic view, guests and our couple took pictures to capture moments of the couple’s joy and love. We asked all the guests to go to the second floor and wait for the couple. We later took the couple there and placed them in the middle of their guests.

Everything was so beautiful and came together perfectly. We ensured an overall seamless experience and transition. We couldn’t have asked for more; we are blessed to work with an incredible team of passionate and hardworking professionals to create this magic. Sheila, Michael, and their guests are delighted with their experience! The couple attested to it that all of their expectations were met and exceeded!

