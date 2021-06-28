Savour all the Beauty of Dale & Rotimi’s Traditonal Engagement & White Wedding

Connect with us

Weddings

Published

5 hours ago

 on

What do you know about love? That it’s beautiful? That everything lights up when it happens and that it brings so much joy and happiness? Well, you’re certainly right – Which is why, as we always say, we’re never getting tired of celebrating love. Today, we’re getting our love tank full, thanks to Dale and Rotimi! The lovebirds started as neighbours and have now gone from “neighbour next door” to “eternal love”.  If you missed their love story and pre-wedding shoot, you should totally catch up here.

The lovers got traditionally hitched in an all so colourful traditional engagement ceremony, with both families coming as one to begin a new phase of life. Dale and Rotimi then went on to seal the deal with a beautiful white wedding. Everything about the #BooLove21 wedding was  an absolute thrill. From the rich cultural display at the traditional engagement to the pure undiluted fun at the white wedding reception and afterparty, and of course, their amazing outfits and looks, Dale and Rotimi simply brought all the joy and fun. You absolutely want to feel every bit of the beauty and love.

Enjoy all the photos from their white wedding and trad below.

Now let’s savour all the beauty from their traditional engagement…

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @msdalesho
Planner: @bankysuevents
Decor: @torgeevents
Cake: @thesweetlayersfactory
Special effects: @sydeninteractive
Grills: @lala_grill
Ice cream: @frozenrollsng
Cocktails: @mandiescocktails
Drinks: @iceboxnig
DJ: @djpizzle
Band: @eboniband
MC: @mclarryj
Security: @blackknightprotection
Photography: @keziie
Videography: @funpeosobu

 

Traditional Engagement

Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @facesbylabisi
Bridal Robe: @shebymobola
Asooke: @shadiat_alasooke
Gele: @gele_by_segunlagos
Decor: @torgeevents
Special effects: @sydeninteractive
Alaga: @ile_oko_ya | @sokoyokoto_
Cake: @heladodelicia
Invitation cards: @1704crafted
DJ: @djpizzle
Band: @eboniband
Photography: @keziie
Videography: @funpeosobu

 

