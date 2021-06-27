Thanks to an Instagram DM, We Get to #MeetTheAfolabis!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

For apps that we don’t pay for, social media sure does a lot to bring smiles and happiness to our lives! As it is, we may very well just name social media Cupid’s assistant for bringing so many people to the love of their lives. Of these many people happen to be Aisha and Dami and they met on Instagram! 🤭

Sometime in 2016, Dami slid into the DMs of the beautiful damsel, Aisha. They were both on two different continents at the time and this probably would have been enough grounds for things not to go love’s way. But trust love to always find a way! So, platforms like Instagram to the rescue. 😉 Well, here we are years later, loving the sweetness of their pre-wedding shoot, thanks to that single DM. You most certainly still want the full scoop on how the love story spun. Keep scrolling to see how Aisha narrates it as you also enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos alongside.

Enjoy the thrill of their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By bride-to-be, Aisha:

Dami and I met in 2016. I was doing my master’s program in the UK at the time and he messaged me on Instagram. We grew fond of each other and when I finally got back to Lagos, Nigeria we decided to meet up.

 

He was living in Abuja but he came down to Lagos to see me one afternoon while I was at the salon.

At first, I thought he was joking about coming down because we didn’t discuss any of that and it was sudden.

That special day led to a whirlwind of dates and into a love that neither of us expected.  Dami eventually proposed on June 12, 2020.

We’re both excited to start the next phase of their lives together and can’t wait to celebrate on June 12 which happens to be my birthday!!

 

For more amazing pre-wedding shoots, beautiful love stories and weddings, head over www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride-to-be: @aishaa.lawal
Planner: @exquisiteluxuryevents
Burgundy dress: @kuluabuja
Green dress: @marveeofficial
Makeup: @zainabazeez
Hairstylist: @dolledbynueye
Photography: @bedgepictures
Videography: @kolefilms
Location: @sencillolagos
PR: @AdesuaPr

