BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: It Was Many Shades of Love & Happiness This Week

Hi there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

At this point, we should probably have a Saturday anthem just to show how much we absolutely love Saturdays! It’s another beautiful one today and we certainly are getting our groove on. Time to relax, et the wind in your hair and fill your “Aww” basket to the brim because as you very well know, Saturdays are for weddings, and celebrating love never goes out of style!

On celebrating love, it’s a giving that it’s our default mode at BellaNaija Weddings and so of course, day in day out, there’s nothing else we’d rather do! This week, there has been so much love and happiness going around, from beautiful love stories and sweet social media meet-cutes to amazing weddings, breathtaking pre-wedding shoots, planning tips, and helpful wedding inspiration. Now, you don’t have to fret if you’ve missed anything – we’ve always got you! So, here’s a rundown of all your favourite features this week. For more on each story, just click on the title link.

Now kick back, relax and have an amazingly splendid weekend!

Dale and Rotimi’s Traditional is Giving Us All the Reasons to Love Culture

It’s #BooLove21 White Wedding & We’re Relishing all the Beauty!

It Was Love at First Sight! Take in all the Thrill of Chiamaka & Baggio’s Igbo Trad in Enugu

These Photos from Ikechukwu & Ella’s Trad Totally Have us Smiling

Gotta Love this Ghana-Nigeria Mix in Bella & Seyi’s Wedding Video

Olayinka & Yetunde are Serving Major Vibes With their Pre-wedding Shoot + We’ve Got Their Love Story

We’re Totally Feeling all the Glam From Zulai & Ika’s Pre-wedding Shoot

It’s Another Episode of #WeMetOnTwitter with Sharon & Kwesi

A Move to Canada, Church & Dinner Kicked Off Farida & Folarin’s Love Story

Be that Super Glam Bride You’ve Always Imagined with this Beauty Look

This Northern Beauty Look is a Nod in the Bridal Slay Direction

Stun Effortlessly on Your Civil Wedding With This Beauty Look

Get Your Big Day Look on Fleek with This Bridal Shoot

Brides-to-be Will Fall in Love With The Dresses in the Eternal Collection by TruFlair Bridal

This Sweet Father-Daughter Moment Will Absolutely Make You Tear Up

This Groom’s First Look Reaction Will Absolutely Brighten Your Day 😅

This Bride Was a Full Energy Tank on Her Trad

