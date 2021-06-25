Take In the Beauty of Naomi & Oluwadamilare’s Love as You #MeetTheFenwas!

The concept of marriage is such a beautiful one. Two different people, from two different backgrounds and realities, merging those realities into one big world filled with so much love. Today, we #MeetTheFenwas and we’re super stoked!

Naomi and Ouwadamilare found love in each other’s arms and decided that it was time to take things to the next level. So, with family, friends and well-wishers to witness, the lovebirds took their love to the altar and said those two highly coveted and powerful words, “I do!” Naomi as such an elegantly beautiful bride and her baby, Oluwadamilare came through looking dapper and sleek.

After the vows, came the reception and as you know, when it’s time to turn up, Nigerians don’t slack! They literally put the “up” in turn up and brought all the energy and vibes. The joy that love brings can just not be underestimated and this wedding was a clear example. The bridesmaids and groomsmen had one clear intention – to party hard, and party they did! We’re totally loving all the beautiful moments from this wedding video and we bet it’ll make your day.

Enjoy the #MeetTheFenwas wedding video below:

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings