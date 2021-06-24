This is Us! Funto & Dapo’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Love has a plan for everyone. If you don’t agree with this statement, Funto and Dapo are surely about to change your mind! The lovebirds are well on their way to forever and we’re totally rooting for them.

Now, before we drop the gist on how Funto and Dapo met, let’s take this time to send special shout outs to all the friends who invite us to parties that end up connecting us to love. Funto and Dapo had met at a wedding party where they were both invited to by mutual friends. No, this isn’t where the spark began. Two years after that first meeting, their paths crossed again but it still wasn’t the right time! Then came another party about two years later. Now, love was ready to do its thing – and it did!

Here we are, gushing over the beauty of their pre-wedding shoot. The baecation vibes in these photos are sending all that summer love feeling and we’re totally here for it. Their style and chemistry is also something for the books.

Check out the full pre-wedding photos below and enjoy their love as Funto shares it.

How we met,

By the bride-to-be. Funto:

Dapo and I first met in Lagos in 2013. A friend had invited me for a wedding a bunch of them were attending, and he drove us to the venue. Although we didn’t speak on the day, most likely because we were both in relationships, we didn’t see each other again until about 2 years later.

2014 came, we were both living in the U.K. (different cities), I was single and he had just gotten out of a relationship, the same friend who invited me for the wedding in 2013 and another mutual friend tried setting us up. We both weren’t interested in a relationship at that point in time, and it felt more like a rebound situation to us also.

In 2015, we met each other again at a birthday party, we both had forgotten that we ever met in 2013. We had small talk & exchanged numbers, though we didn’t speak until a week later. We began texting & speaking every now & then as we remained friends and he would come by to see me every now & then, or we would hang out.

I had this rule that I wasn’t going to just introduce any guy to my family, except it was something serious. So anytime he came to see me, he would literally be parked outside my house.

On one of the days, he showed up and parked outside as I was getting home with my mom, and my mom goes “who is this guy that keeps showing up to see you and I haven’t met him?” I went into the house and I came back out to see him and told him the comment she made and asked him not to park so close next time.

The next thing he’s like he would like to meet her, I was like nooo. Months later, I found out he had gone to my mom’s office to introduce himself as the guy that’s always parked outside my house 😭🤣 and to properly introduce himself, name & all.

That move and other things especially his love for family, made me realise his intentionality about wanting to be with me. We officially became an item in June 2016 and well we have had a long journey, with different moments of us circling back to each other and we are so grateful to God we get to do this thing called life with each other.

Credits

Photography: @blawzstudios

Makeup: @artistrybylisaa

Planner: @thetaliablackcompany

Videography: @josephmofilms

Styling: @kayito

1st Dress: @donnarossa_ng

2nd Dress: @belangelique_store