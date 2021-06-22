From Meeting at a Wedding to The #OGAffair! Enjoy Gift & Osasu’s Traditional & White Wedding

Gift and Osasu are the reason for our super excitement today! The love birds who met as members of the same bridal party have now gone the forever way and it’s simply a joy to behold!

Merging all the beauty and colour of their individual cultures, the sweethearts had one amazingly beautiful Igbo-Edo traditional wedding. After their traditional wedding, they went on to seal the deal completely in a breathtaking white wedding ceremony. When we say, “many shades of beautiful”, the #OGAffair wedding is a perfect representation of what we mean. From all their looks to the display of love and down to the all-around fun fair… Gift and Osas have us completely thrilled with their celebration of love. You most definitely want to read their love story. Keep scrolling to see how they both shared it with us.

Check out all the beautiful photos from their wedding below:

How We Met

By the Groom, Osasu

The first day I saw her was at a friend’s traditional wedding – I was amongst the groomsmen and she was amongst the bridesmaids. I admired her from afar mainly because she looked stressed and I didn’t want to add to that by starting up a conversation or even approaching her. I was almost regretting not walking up to her until I ran into her again at the hotel where the groomsmen and bridesmaids were lodged. It felt like a greater force was pulling us together – I immediately recognized her.

So, I said hi to her in the lobby and she mentioned seeing me at the traditional wedding too. This was really surprising because I had no idea. After chatting for just a few seconds, I walked out of the lobby. Then I hurried back to check if she was done talking to the receptionist so that I can try to get her number, but she already left.

I had to search for her all over the place, went to different wings of the hotel, in hopes that I’ll run into her but all efforts seemed not to yield any profit. I left and waited outside the hotel when a friend walked up to me and we started talking. We were in a dark spot and it was hard to see people clearly. However, I immediately noticed when she passed. So, I quickly left the person I was talking to and ran after her. Unfortunately, she had disappeared into thin air again.

It was not until the day of the wedding that I saw her again, but she was busy yet again taking pictures. I was a little busy myself so I waited until we got to the location for the wedding reception. Then I saw her in the parking lot. There she was in her car, making a call. I summoned the courage to enter her car, not knowing how she will react to that.

Surprisingly, she was cool about it and didn’t make it an issue. We got talking and at the end exchanged contacts and the rest is history.

How we met

by bride, Gift:

My story with Osasu is love at first sight. It wasn’t something I believed in, but when I saw Osasu at the wedding of our mutual friend, I knew he was the one. His approach towards me was one for the fairy tales. From the get-go of our relationship, Osasu has been my shield. He has been my everything. We complete each other, learn from each other and have crazy fun adventures together.

How Osasu popped the big question as told by Gift:

We went to the Maldives for a vacation and honestly I was expecting him to propose but nothing happened, I gave up and told my self that maybe he will propose on my birthday. We went out for one last dinner before our departure the next day. To my surprise, he went down on one knee and asked me to marry him and I wholeheartedly said Yes! I am looking forward to this journey with the love of my life and I can’t wait to start forever with him.

Now, let’s get into their ultra colourful Igbo-Edo traditional wedding.

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @cruisewithgift__o

Planner: @qmaravieplanners

Photography: @lucasugoweddings

Videography: @officialbigdealweddings

Makeup: @jojostouch

Bride’s robe: @awedbynkaychee

Decor: @officialdonnydave_eventplus

Cake: @philspassion

White wedding

Bride: @cruisewithgift__o

Planner: @qmaravieplanners

Photography: @bedgepictures

Videography: @wrgoimagery

Makeup: @jideofstola

Hair: @hairbyehis

Wedding dress: @bridesandbabies

Groom’s suit: @dejiandkola

Bridal suite decor: @hoievents

Decor: @bluevelvetmarquee

Dj/sound/lighting/special effects: @iamdjgabby

Cake: @philspassion

MC: @iammista_jay

Ushers: @panevents_services

Venue: @bluevelvetmarquee