BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch all the Fun & Vibes That Went Down this Week!

3 hours ago

Hello there, #BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s a beautiful Saturday yet again and it’s safe to say that Saturday may very well just be our favourite day of the week. You can already guess why. You don’t always get to eat your cake and have it but with Saturdays, you’re getting something close – enough time to relax and still have as much fun as you want. Also, increased chances of having a literal cake because… Saturdays are for weddings! 😉 We can all agree at this point that the cake, food or drinks you have at a wedding just hit different than anywhere else. But we digress.

So speaking about Saturdays and weddings, you know nothing tickles our fancy more than love and all its beautiful features and components. So, week in week out, it’s back to back taking in so much love, from weddings to pre-weddings, beautiful love stories, helpful wedding planning tips, inspos and so on. If you resonate well with our love for love, then you should totally head over to www.bellanaijawedings.com right now for all the awesomeness.

This week like others came with beautiful stories to “awwn” about, sweet wedding videos to make you emotional, lovely pre-wedding photos and everything sweet and beautiful. If you missed anything – not to worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a recap on everything that went down this week. Click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy!

An Igbo Princess & Her Edo Prince = #OGAffair Trad!

Gift & Osasu’s White Wedding was Amazing in Every Way

Nigeria Meets Haiti as Yinka & Maryo Form #TheBrunoBond 😍

Valerie & Samuel went From Office Friends to Lovers

A Visit to a Friend Gave Oladimeji the Love of His Life, Emmanuella

This Beauty Look is a Sure Stunner Guide For Igbo Brides-to-be

This Beauty Look is a Perfect fit For the Quintessential Edo Bride

Rocking Monotone Red on Your Trad is a Sure Slayer Guide!

You’ll be Serving Pure Elegance on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Grab a Pen! 5 Brilliant Wedding Planners Share Their Top Wedding Planning Tip

Time to #MeetTheFenwas! You’ll Absolutley Enjoy Every Bit of their Wedding Video 😍

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman Definitely Understood the Assignment

This Groom & His Squad are the Real Definition of Lit!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

